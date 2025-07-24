NBA players are popular personalities. Given that they're basically celebrities, it's only natural that they also date other famous personalities such as actresses, models, or even fellow professional athletes. Here is a look at 10 NBA players who are romantically linked with celebrities.

Klay Thompson – Megan Thee Stallion

Lately, Klay Thompson has been making waves. After a disappointing season with the Dallas Mavericks, it looks like the four-time NBA champion has found comfort romantically by spending his offseason with Hot Girl Summer singer Megan Thee Stallion. The star-studded couple had just announced their relationship. Stallion is a three time Grammy Award winner.

Devin Booker – Kendall Jenner

Devin Booker is a knockdown shooter for the Phoenix Suns, and it looks like he's now the face of the franchise after the departures of Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. While Booker is expected to carry the burden of the Suns organization, he should receive plenty of support from girlfriend Kendall Jenner.

Her rise to fame came when she starred in reality hit series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Since then, she has modeled for various luxury brands, highlighted by three appearances at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. The couple started dating in 2020 before a brief breakup in 2022. Fast-forward to this year, the couple has rekindled their relationship.

Al Horford – Amelie Vega

Al Horford should have a major decision to make in the offseason, as Horford's time with the Boston Celtics hangs in the balance. Nonetheless, Horford is probably thinking about his family as well. The 2024 NBA champion is currently happily married to former 2003 Miss Universe winner Amelie Vega. They currently have five children together.

Dwyane Wade – Gabrielle Union

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are one of the most adored couples in the Hollywood scene. Wade is a three-time NBA champion, while Union has carved out a solid acting career with appearances in 10 Things I Hate About You, Bad Boys II, etc. But make no mistake, both Wade and Union have faced insurmountable challenges as a couple. Fortunately, their love for each other was more powerful than the odds they faced.

Kevin Love – Kate Bock

In his prime, Kevin Love was one of the best power forwards in NBA history. He even helped the Cleveland Cavaliers secure the 2016 NBA title. But while he's had a successful NBA career, Love has also got it figured out off the court. The five-time NBA All-Star has been happily married to Sports Illustrated model Kate Bock. But while she has modeled for several brands, Bock is also making waves as an entrepreneur.

Draymond Green – Hazel Renee

Although Draymond Green is one of the most controversial big men of the game, no one can deny about his importance to the Golden State Warriors dynasty that won four NBA titles. And while Green has a deep bag of antics on the hardwood, his heart goes beyond the basketball court. In fact, even wife Hazel Renee consistently shows support. Let's not forget that Renee is also a well-accomplished actress herself, having appeared on the hit TV series Empire.

Stephen Curry – Ayesha Curry

Stephen Curry is undoubtedly the best shooter in NBA history. He has shot his way to two NBA MVPs, four NBA titles, and one Finals MVP. But while Curry has had an illustrious NBA career, he's also had a great support system led by his wife, Ayesha Curry. She has made waves in the television scene as a host, having appeared in shows such as Ayesha's Homemade and Hannah Montana. She also acted in the Netflix film Irish Wish. The Currys have four children together.

David Lee – Caroline Wozniacki

Speaking of the Golden State Warriors, David Lee's career certainly took off with the franchise. The two-time All-Star even helped the Warriors win the 2015 NBA title. But while Lee was a relatively successful NBA player, his wife, Caroline Wozniacki was also a successful athlete. She was once WTA's world No. 1 in women's singles. In fact, she was the Australian Open champion in 2018.

Jrue Holiday – Lauren Cheney

When it comes to power couples, Jrue Holiday and Lauren Cheney are hard to beat. NBA fans know that Holiday is a reliable two-way guard who has won two NBA titles and two Olympic gold medals. Interestingly, his wife Lauren has also carved out a decorated career in women's soccer. She has earned two Olympic gold medals and a FIFA World Cup gold medal.

The Holiday household is stacked with accolades, but it doesn't mean the ride was perfect. In fact, the couple faced a huge obstacle when Lauren had to undergo brain surgery to remove a benign tumor. Thankfully, the she came out unscathed.

Bam Adebayo – A'ja Wilson

It's quite rare for NBA and WNBA players to date one another. However, Bam Adebayo and A'ja Wilson went against the norm. Adebayo and Wilson have successful basketball careers in the NBA and WNBA, respectively. Wilson is a two-time WNBA champion, a WNBA Finals MVP, and a three-time MVP. Meanwhile, Adebayo is a three-time All-Star. Both love to keep their relationship out of the spotlight but take every chance to acknowledge each other's support.