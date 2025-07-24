Recently, former NBA All-Star point guard Jeff Teague made a brazen claim about his longtime adversary LeBron James, claiming that during his time with the Miami Heat, James was caught using performance enhancing drugs, which the league suspended him for and then swept under the rug.

James has long been the subject of meme speculation about possibly using substances to help prolong his legendary career, but this marked one of the first times a former player had gone on the record with such a direct allegation.

Teague recently took to his Club 520 podcast to detail an incident at a gas station in which a fan of James didn't take to the comments very kindly.

“That almost was your last day, boy,” said Teague about the interaction, via NBA Central on X, formerly Twitter. “The fool called me a b****, a h**. I've got my back turned, pumping gas, then I turn back around, and I'm like, ‘there's no way he's talking to me…' He looked back like, ‘yeah, you a snitch. You a h**… Bron didn't do that.' I'm like, ‘go on, man.'”

LeBron James fans have been known to be fierce defenders of their idol over the years, which apparently now includes directly confronting former athletes when they don't appreciate what they have to say about the future Hall of Famer.

Teague faced off against James in three straight seasons from 2015-17 when LeBron was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and each time, James swept Teague's team (2015 and 2016 being with the Atlanta Hawks, 2017 being with the Indiana Pacers).

Teague had also spent several years prior to that being tortured by James when he was a fellow member of the southeast division during his stint with the Miami Heat.

At this point, it's unclear if Teague has any evidence to back up his claim of potential steroid use by James, but LeBron fans are making it clear they won't let any disrespect slide.