Rumors have been swirling around the future of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and whether he might look for a trade from the franchise he joined back in the summer of 2018. While James is still a top ten-ish player in the NBA, he's no longer the athlete he was during his prime years with the Miami Heat, when he tortured the Atlanta Hawks repeatedly as a fellow member of the Southeast division.

One person who knows all too well about that portion of James' career is former Hawks point guard Jeff Teague, who was swept by James in three straight seasons when LeBron was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Recently, Teague leveled a shocking accusation about James regarding his time with the Heat.

“They started testing for HGH and he had to sit out. He said his back was hurting and he sat out for 3 weeks then came back skinny,” claimed Teague, via his Club520 podcast (per Fullcourtpass on X, formerly Twitter).

It's unclear what sources Teague has to back up the brazen claim, but it would certainly be quite the development if it turned out to be true.

James has long been regarded as one of the, if not the greatest athlete in the history of the sport, boasting a nearly unstoppable combination of size, strength, speed, and leaping ability that has allowed him to torture opposing teams throughout his career.

All of those traits reached their apex for James during his stint with the Miami Heat, when he was unquestionably the best player in the league and led Miami to four straight NBA Finals appearances, winning two of them.

While James is not the same athlete today that he was in his Heat years, he is still by far the most athletic 40 year-old to play in the NBA, or perhaps any sport.

Up to this point, there's been no evidence to back the claim of James taking performance enhancers.

