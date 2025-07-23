No one can question Dwyane Wade's legacy. He is one of the greatest to ever play in the NBA, and is certainly among the greatest shooting guards of all-time. He's, without question, the greatest player in Miami Heat history, the most significant player in the history of the franchise, playing a huge role in winning all three of their championships.

But as the years have gone by, Wade has become more and more underrated, with his days as the number-one option of a championship-winning Heat team fading in the memory of many. Replacing those memories are the more everlasting moments of him playing the Robin to LeBron James' Batman in the 2010s, and him, despite being a productive player still from 2014 until his retirement in 2019, no longer being an All-Star-caliber player.

Wade, however, wants to remind everyone that he was on the fast track to ascension, perhaps even all the way towards Michael Jordan's status, before his faulty knees cut his MVP-level prime short.

“They don't understand my game. They don't know what I did. I’m not the greatest shooter of all time, but I was great at so many things so nobody knows how to break down my game so they look over it. I did so many things in the game of basketball. When I had it, I had it. Before injuries, I’m like, ‘MJ I’m coming for you,'” Wade said in an appearance on Carmelo Anthony's 7PM in Brooklyn podcast presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

D Wade on why he’s overlooked in all time discussions “I’m not the greatest shooter of all time, but I was great at so many things so nobody knows how to break down my game so they look over it” “Before injuries I’m like MJ I’m coming for you” (🎥 @7PMinBrooklyn) 🔥🐐 pic.twitter.com/cdJuWPSNHn — Heat Culture (@HeatCulture13) July 18, 2024 Expand Tweet

Heat legend Dwyane Wade won and won big

Article Continues Below

Indeed, Wade quickly ascended into superstar status after he was drafted fifth overall by the Heat in the 2003 NBA Draft. He already won a title in his third season, securing his legacy as one of the greatest winners of the sport early on in his career.

Wade peaked during the 2008-09 season when he averaged 30.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game, finishing third in the MVP voting. But from there, it was a gradual decline for Wade, only getting a new lease in life when he recruited James and Chris Bosh to help him win titles in South Beach — which they did, doing so in 2012 and 2013.

Wade had to adjust to being the second option after being the focal point for around six to seven years of his career to that point. In the end, he did take a backseat to James, who ascended to another level during the 2012-13 season, and this contributes to him being underrated by millions of fans.