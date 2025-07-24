San Antonio Spurs 2025 lottery picks Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant have known each other for a couple of years. That's not the only link they now share. Both have expressed admiration for the Spurs' legacy and legendary players.

“I walked into a breakfast, Manu [Ginobili] was there. Then I saw Timmy D [Duncan] and I saw Coach [Gregg] Popovich. ‘Oh my gosh,' that's my whole childhood just standing right in front of me,'” Carter Bryant has said since joining the Silver and Black.

“I talk to him the most,” Harper told NBA insider Marc J. Spears of Andscape/ESPN about Ginobili. “More about just the game and the speed and just how he adapted to it from a FIBA standpoint to coming over here.”

“I met Pop the first day I was there and Tim. Pop was there getting treatment and doing exercises,” Harper continued. “That is not regular in any NBA gym. You see a Hall of Fame coach, a Hall of Fame player walking around the gym. And they are there every day. I can pick their brain and ask questions.”

Carter Bryant and Dylan Harper share admiration for Spurs

Harper was the second player drafted in June. Bryant went 14th.

“I think the first thing I immediately noticed is top to bottom they just run different,” Bryant said of the Spurs.

“I think that's something you notice immediately with that organization,” he continued. “They're very clean. They get things done very quickly. They are very precise and they have intention behind everything they do. And I think the clear message I got behind everything is they're trying to get back to the top, so being able to win games at a very high level and being able to compete for a championship. That's the first thing that I really got from the whole staff.”

Harper echoed the sentiment about the five-time champions as he hearkened back to his college days and fellow 2025 lottery selection Ace Bailey, who's now with the Utah Jazz.

Article Continues Below

“Dang, it's definitely exciting. I'm grateful and I think me and Ace Bailey, that day we took a chance on Rutgers, I think me and him could have probably the best experience we could have got out of it, just from the standpoint of the highs and lows and just the great people taking care of us,” Harper reflected. “And I feel like the Spurs are definitely just like that, but just a different level next level. Great people around and a great organization. It's definitely it's amazing.”

Harper's impression of the Spurs has partly been shaped by his burgeoning relationship with Ginobili, who helped guide San Antonio through two decades that rank among the best in basketball history. The former legendary sixth-man turned Spurs employee is counseling the 19-year-old on not only the game, but the mental portion as well as the realities of the NBA.

19 years old himself, Bryant comes with a sense beyond his age. It's a mindset that fit the Spurs before he arrived.

“It's been something my family has said. I feel like I've landed in the perfect place in San Antonio,” Bryant shared.

“They asked me a question, ‘Are you more process-driven or results-driven?” And I was like, ‘I've always been process-driven.' I've never been the best player in the country,” the former Arizona Wildcat revealed about the pre-draft process.

“I've never been the best at absolutely anything in my game. So, for me, just being able to compete, not focus on the result, and focus on the process.”

The Spurs hope Bryant's attitude, paired with Harper will turn their process into results.

More San Antonio Spurs News
Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) dribbles against San Antonio Spurs forward Carter Bryant (11) in the fourth quarter of their game at Thomas & Mack Center.
Why Spurs leave Summer League with as many questions as answersHector Ledesma ·
Detroit Pistons forward Lindy Waters III (43) warms up prior to game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden.
Spurs add ex-Thunder, Warriors sharpshooterMalik Brown ·
San Antonio Spurs forward David Jones-Garcia (25) reacts after scoring against the Utah Jazz during overtime in a NBA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Spurs make move on ‘phenomenal’ Summer League starHector Ledesma ·
Dylan Harper, VJ Edgecombe, Kon Knueppel, Asa Newell, and Nique Clifford at NBA Summer League
Exclusive: What Dylan Harper, VJ Edgecombe, Kon Knueppel said about NBA Summer LeagueBrett Siegel ·
San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) controls the ball against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center.
Chris Paul pens emotional goodbye to Spurs as he returns to ClippersMatty Breisch ·
Luke Kornet, Kelly Olynyk, Dylan Harper in Spurs uniforms
San Antonio Spurs’ perfect move in 2025 NBA offseasonJedd Pagaduan ·