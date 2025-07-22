Throughout the history of the NBA, there have been several stars that have graced the league. Although some players were superstars at their own right, others needed to be in the right situation to succeed. Here is a look at 10 NBA players who wouldn't have become stars had they been drafted elsewhere.

Jayson Tatum is certainly a talented superstar. However, it's hard to see him become the player he is now had the Boston Celtics not selected him third overall at the 2017 NBA Draft. As great as a player he is, Brad Stevens has done a great job in providing him with some much-needed supporting cast coupled with a robust system that has allowed him to flourish in Boston. In fact, the Celtics squad played an instrumental role in compensating his playoff struggles during the team's 2024 NBA title run.

Pascal Siakam was a late bloomer, learning basketball at already 17 years old. He was a draft steal when the Toronto Raptors picked him 27th overall in 2016. The Raptors gave him the luxury to develop in the NBA G-League, even giving him experience to win a championship at that level. And when the time was right, Toronto called him up as he transformed into an important championship piece during their 2019 run. Other teams probably wouldn't have had the patience for Siakam's development.

John Stockton

Unhyped before entering the NBA Draft, John Stockton was quite surprised when the Utah Jazz took him 16th overall in the 1984 NBA Draft. Landing in Salt Lake City was the best thing that happened to his career. The Jazz had an effective system in place that allowed Stockton to do what he did best, which was to facilitate the offense and play perimeter defense.

Throw in the presence of Karl Malone, and Stockton had the perfect pick-and-roll big man to run the court with. Had he played elsewhere, it would've been much harder for Stockton to set the NBA record in terms of total assists and steals.

Dennis Rodman

Dennis Rodman wasn't exactly the most talented player. It also didn't help that he carried plenty of baggage. However, no one can deny about his hustle and mark on defense, having won a pair of NBA Defensive Player of the Year Awards. As a result, Rodman required a certain situation for him to carve out a Hall of Fame career.

Thankfully, it was the Detroit Pistons who selected him in the second round of the 1986 NBA Draft. The Pistons embraced his persona and gave him the room to become who he truly is. In fact, The Worm himself even admitted that had he been drafted elsewhere, Rodman would've been out of the league in his first few years.

Jimmy Butler

There's no question that Jimmy Butler endured a long road to the NBA. Often overlooked and underrated, it required the eyes of Coach Tom Thibodeau to unlock his potential. Butler's career didn't take off as soon as he got into the NBA. In fact, he had to earn his minutes under Thibodeau's watch. In the end, he ended up being one of the coach's success stories as a development project. Butler won NBA Most Improved Player in 2015 before earning six All-Star Game appearances.

Manu Ginobili

In a time when the NBA was hesitant to bring in international talent, the San Antonio Spurs took a chance on Argentinean superstar Manu Ginobili, who was making noise on the international scene. Fortunately, the Spurs not only had the knack for finding the diamond in the rough, but they also had an elite player development scheme.

But more importantly, with the system ran by legendary coach Gregg Popovich, San Antonio set Ginobili up for success. Had another team drafted Ginobili, teams might not have been able to utilize his strengths, which would've probably led to him taking his act back overseas similar to other international basketball stars.

Tony Parker

Another international talent that the Spurs had success with was Tony Parker. The French guard was speedy and crafty, but the league wasn't too high on European point guards given their lack of athleticism. Nonetheless, it was San Antonio that made it work for Parker. The Spurs' unselfish system and emphasis on ball movement gave Parker the keys to thrive. Surround him with elite players like Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili, and the Spurs continued to be a dynasty.

Coming into the NBA, a lot of teams viewed Stephen Curry as an undersized prospect who wasn't equipped to thrive in the league. While his shooting would've still made him a household name, not a lot of franchises would've given him the keys to change the game quite like the Golden State Warriors did.

The Warriors gave him the greenlight to shoot it from limitless range, revolutionizing the NBA. Golden State ran a system around Curry that was heavy on pace-and-space that increased the 3-point shooting volume, forcing other teams to catch up to their dynasty.

Speaking of the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green probably wouldn't be a star today, if he was never surrounded with elite shooters like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, or even Kevin Durant. Green's all-around versatility required him to be in a system that allows him to get touches coupled with consistent shooters. Fortunately, the Warriors had the perfect environment to allow him to thrive. Throw in coach Steve Kerr's hiring, and Green's potential was unlocked.

As a raw prospect from Greece, Giannis Antetokounmpo was a hidden gem discovered by the Milwaukee Bucks. While the physical tools and potential was there, the Bucks invested a lot of patience and effort for Giannis to become the Greek Freak he is today. Had another team with subpar player development drafted him, it's hard to see Giannis win back-to-back NBA MVPs, let alone an NBA championship.