It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Giants prediction and pick. Find out how to watch White Sox-Giants.

The Chicago White Sox continue to lose one series after another. The team which lost 21 straight games earlier this summer has continued to lose series since that massive skid. The White Sox lost two of three this weekend to Houston after losing a three-game series to the New York Yankees last week. The White Sox have become a constant object of fascination for all the wrong reasons, but there's a real important point attached to them: Any team which plays them, and which is in a position to contend for a playoff spot, has to mop them up. Teams trailing in a playoff chase such as the Giants — who are four games behind the Atlanta Braves for the third and final wild card berth in the National League — need to sweep them. If the Giants can't sweep the White Sox, they will face a tougher road down the stretch against the quality teams in the National League West. If the Giants want a real chance — maybe not 50-50, but something close to it — they have to bring out the brooms this week against a historically awful team.

The Giants lost three of four to the Braves last week and then couldn't sweep the Oakland A's in a two-game Bay Bridge matchup over the weekend. If they can't sweep the White Sox, the Giants will be like a golfer who doesn't birdie the easy par 5. It would be a par which feels like a bogey, losing a shot to the rest of the field.

White Sox-Giants Projected Starters

Jonathan Cannon vs. Kyle Harrison

Jonathan Cannon (2-6) has a 4.02 ERA. On a bad team, Cannon has not been that bad. His ERA is not atrocious. He has had several really good outings. The Sox can't hit, and their bullpen has been abysmal. This is why their starters don't have winning records. Cannon, on a good team, would probably have a record of at least 4-4, maybe even 5-3. Don't blame him for the Sox' problems.

Last Start: Tuesday, August 13 vs the New York Yankees: 4 2/3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 HR, 3 BB, 4 K

2024 Road Splits: 7 starts, 35 2/3 IP, 45 H, 23 R, 5 HR, 10 BB, 26 K

Kyle Harrison (6-5) has a 4.14 ERA. On a staff with Blake Snell and Logan Webb, Harrison blends into the background. He hasn't been poor, but he also hasn't been special. The Giants need him to be special down the stretch, and they need him to take the ball and dominate a weak Chicago batting order.

Last Start: Tuesday, August 13 vs the Atlanta Braves: 5 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 HR, 2 BB, 6 K

2024 Home Splits: 10 starts, 54 1/3 IP, 52 H, 22 R, 5 HR, 14 BB, 57 K

Here are the White Sox-Giants MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Giants Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-132)

Moneyline: +172

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+110)

Moneyline: -205

Over: 7.5 (-115)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How to Watch White Sox vs Giants

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET/6:45 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports Chicago (White Sox) / NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants scored one run in 18 regulation innings against the Oakland A's this past weekend before scoring three runs in the 10th inning of Sunday's game. They are a bad hitting team, and they don't figure to score a lot of runs here.

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The White Sox are horrible, and the Giants badly need a win. San Francisco should play with the intensity and urgency needed to win, and the Giants are bound to score a few more runs than what we have seen in recent days.

Final White Sox-Giants Prediction & Pick

The obvious lean is to the Giants, but the prices involved aren't great, and Cannon is a decent pitcher for the White Sox. You can take the Giants, but we will pass on this game.

Final White Sox-Giants Prediction & Pick: Giants -1.5