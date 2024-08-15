ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs play host as they face the Toronto Blue Jays. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Cubs prediction and pick.

Blue Jays-Cubs Projected Starters

Yariel Rodriguez vs. Kyle Hendricks

Yariel Rodriguez (1-5) with a 3.60 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP.

Last Start: Rodriguez went 5.2 innings last time out, giving up five hits, a walk, and a home run. He would give up just one run, but take the loss to the Athletics.

2024 Road Splits: Rodriguez is 1-3 in seven starts on the road this year. He has a 4.74 ERA and a .226 opponent batting average.

Kyle Hendricks (3-10) with a 6.60 ERA and a 1.45 WHIP

Last Start: Hendricks went six innings, giving up five hits, a walk, and a home run. He would give up two runs and take the loss to the Twins.

2024 Home Splits: Hendricks is 1-5 in ten appearances and seven starts at home this year. He has a 5.75 ERA and a .294 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Cubs Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: -108

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: -108

Over: 10.5 (+100)

Under: 10.5 (-122)

How to Watch Blue Jays vs. Cubs

Time: 2:20 PM ET/ 11:20 AM PT

TV: Apple TV+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Jays are 22nd in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 29th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the way. He is hitting .323 this year with a .393 on-base percentage. Guerrero has 25 home runs, 80 RBIs, and 72 runs scored on the year. All of those marks lead the team. Daulton Varsho has also been solid. He is hitting .208 on the year but with a .294 base percentage. He has 15 home runs and 51 RBIs. Varsho has also stolen ten bases and scored 60 times. Rounding out the top bats of the year is George Springer. Springer is hitting .219 this year with a .305 on-base percentage. He has 14 home runs and 44 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 13 bases and scored 58 times on the year.

Vladimir Guerrero has also been hot as of late. He is hitting .400 in the last week with three doubles, a triple, and three home runs. Guerrero has eight RBIs and six runs scored. Daulton Varsho has also been solid. He is hitting .280 in the last week with two home runs and five RBIS while scoring seven runs. Spencer Horwitz is not hitting great but is scoring runs. He is hitting just .192 in the last week but has a .300 on-base percentage. He has two home runs, three RBIs, and six runs scored in the last week.

Only two members of the Blue Jays have at-bats against Kyle Hendricks. One is Chris Bassitt, the pitcher, who is 0-1. Daulton Varsho has gone two for six with a double.

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cubs are 20th in runs scored this year, while sitting 22nd in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging. Ian Iapp led the way this year. He is hitting .231 on the year with a .337 on-base percentage. Happ has 20 home runs and 67 RBIS. Further, he has stolen eight bases and scored 66 times. Seiya Suzuki is also having a solid year. He is hitting .266 on the year with a .338 on-base percentage. Suzuki has 16 home runs and 55 RBIs while scoring 52 times on the year. Rounding out the top bats on the year is Cody Bellinger. Bellinger is hitting .276 this year with a .335 on-base percentage. He has 12 home runs, 46 RBIs, and has scored 48 times.

Dansby Swanson has been driving in runs as of late. He is hitting .222 in the last week with a .250 on-base percentage. He has four RBIs and two runs scored in the last week. Ian Happ has also been solid in the last week. He is hitting .316 in the last week with a .435 on-base percentage. Happ has two home runs and three RBIS while scoring four runs scored. Cody Bellinger rounds out the top bats in the last week. He is hitting .333 in the last week with a .435 on-base percentage. He has a home run, three RBIS, and three runs scored.

Only one member of the Cubs has at-bats against Yariel Rodriguez. Isaac Paredes is 0-3 against Rodriguez, all in his time with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Final Blue Jays-Cubs Prediction & Pick

Yariel Rodriguez has been solid as of late. In his last two starts, he has pitched 10.1 innings, giving up nine hits and two walks. He has given up just one run, but the Blue Jays have lost both games. Meanwhile, Kyle Hendricks has struggled as of late. In his last 16 innings, he has given up 11 runs, and gone 1-2. The Blue Jays are hitting just .214 in the last week, but have scored 33 runs. The Cubs have scored just 20 runs in the last five games. With Hendricks on the mound, the Blue Jays should have a solid day. Take the Blue Jays in this one.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Blue Jays-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays ML (-108)