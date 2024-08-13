ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Dallas Cowboys have a CeeDee Lamb problem. The star wideout is holding out to leverage the club into giving him a new contract, and now Vegas is dreaming of him going to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs are favored to trade for Lamb, via CP Betting.

“The Cowboys and CeeDee Lamb are at a standstill in contract discussions, let’s look at the favorites to be Lamb’s next team 👀,” the account reported.

“Kansas City Chiefs: +500

Detroit Lions: +600

Pittsburgh Steelers: +600

Green Bay Packers: +700

New England Patriots: +700.”

Lamb teaming up with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce on the Chiefs would give any defense nightmares. With Dallas still in win-now mode, though, how likely is it that it deals its best offensive player?

The Chiefs may have a hard time getting CeeDee Lamb

Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones is known for being a stubborn negotiator, and this situation is no different. Lamb wants a pretty penny, and rumor has it that Dallas offered a four-year deal with an average annual salary of $33.5 million per year, via Athlon Sports.

Regardless, though, Jones isn't intimidated by Lamb's holdout this summer, via Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein.

“It has nothing to do with our feeling about what CeeDee Lamb is to the Dallas Cowboys and what we expect him to be in the future,” Jones said. “I think I got in trouble the other day when I said, ‘Look, we’re not urgent about CeeDee [returning].’”

Lamb tweeted “lol” in response to a clip of Jones saying the negotiations aren't “urgent.”

“I understand completely the angst that’s happening when … someone says anything about whether you’re missed or not,” Jones said. “‘Well, CeeDee: You’re missed. But you’re not missed out here competing. And it doesn’t put any pressure any place on us.”

Lamb is still engaging with his teammates, though. All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons detailed conversations he's had with the dynamic receiver recently, via Patrik Walker of the team's website.

“CeeDee checked in on me,” Parsons said. “He's been watching the practice film and telling me, ‘You're going crazy.' We have our talks but, at the end of the day, [he] knows what it is.”

Parsons is the team's defensive anchor, as he totaled a career-high 14 sacks last season. The Cowboys are undoubtedly a better team with both him and Lamb suiting up.

“Obviously, we miss him,” Parsons continued. “He's one of the best people you can have in a locker room. I'm pretty sure he'll be here soon. CeeDee is a part of this brotherhood whether he likes it or not. He knows he's not going anywhere. The business side, they're gonna take care of it — no doubt about it.”

Lamb is in the last year of his current deal, so time is of the essence. Parsons, though, is staying positive.

“On Week 1, he will be suiting up for the Dallas Cowboys.”

If the Chiefs are serious about getting Lamb, they'll probably have to offer a large trade compensation to Dallas, as well as a historically large contract extension. Needless to say, it'll be an uphill battle.