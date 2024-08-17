ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is interleague baseball as the Arizona Diamondbacks face off with the Tampa Bay Rays. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Rays prediction and pick.

Diamondbacks-Rays Projected Starters

Zach Gallen vs. Jeffery Springs

Zac Gallen (9-5) with a 3.69 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP.

Last Start: Gallen went just 4.1 innings in his last start, before being removed due to cramps. He would give up five hits and one run, in a no-decision against the Phillies.

2024 Road Splits: On the road, Gallen is 6-3 with a 3.19 ERA and a .245 opponent batting average.

Jeffery Springs (0-1) with a 4.61 ERA and a 1.61 WHIP.

Last Start: Springs went five innings in his last game, giving up six hits and a home run. He would give up just one run and take a no-decision against the Orioles.

2024 Home Splits: Springs has made two home starts, going without a decision and having a 3.12 ERA plus a .316 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Rays Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -116

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 7.5 (-105)

Under: 7.5 (-115)

How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Rays

Time: 4:10 PM PM ET/ 1:10 PM PT

TV: ARID/BOSUN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Diamondbacks are first in the majors in runs scored while sitting second in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging. Ketel Marte leads the way. He is hitting .298 this year with a .369 on-base percentage. He has 30 home runs, 81 RBIs and 81 runs scored. Still, Marte is considered day-to-day as he was injured for the second time in a week on Monday. Joining him in having a great year is Eugenio Suarez. He is hitting .234 on the year with a .310 on-base percentage. He has 18 home runs, 69 RBIS, and 58 runs scored. Crobin Carroll has not been hitting great, but he is getting on base. He is hitting just .220 with a .310 on-base percentage. Carroll has 11 home runs and 46 RBIS but has scored 83 times. Further, he has stolen 21 bases this year.

Jake McCarthy comes into the game hot. He is hitting .440 in the last week with two home runs, 12 RBIs and four runs scored. Meanwhile, Crobin Carroll is hot as well. He is hitting .304 in the last week with a .360 on-base percentage. Carroll has two home runs and five RBIs while scoring seven times. Eugenio Suarez is also hitting well. He is hitting .318 in the last week with a home run, six RBIS and four runs scored. The Diamondbacks are hot as a team. They have hit .329 in the last week with a .401 on-base percentage. Further, they have scored 46 runs in the last six games.

Current members of the Diamondbacks have 12 career at-bats against Jeffery Springs with three hits. Eugenio Suarez is 1-1 with a triple and an RBI. Joc Pederson is 1-2 with a double and an RBI. Finally, Lourdes Guirriel Jr. is 1-5 with two strikeouts.

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rays are 28th in runs scored while sitting 26th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging. Yandy Diaz is leading the way this year. He is hitting .270 this year with a .326 on-base percentage. Diaz has ten home runs and 52 RBIs while scoring 43 times. Brandon Lowe has also been solid this year. He is hitting .249 with a .326 on-base percentage. He has 14 home runs and 44 RBIS while scoring 36 times. Jose Siri rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting just .197 with 14 home runs and 44 RBIS. He has also stolen 12 bases and scored 40 times.

Jose Caballero has been the best bat in the last week.

Current Rays have 11 at-bats against Zach Gallen. They have just two hits in that time. Yandy Diaz is one for three, while Jose Siri is also one for three with a home run and an RBI. Christopher Morel is 0-3 but does have two walks.

Final Diamondbacks-Rays Prediction & Pick

First, the Diamondbacks have their ace going in Zack Gallen. Secondly, the Rays have a spot starter who has struggled at times. Further, the Diamondbacks' offense is on fire, and the Rays are struggling to score. This all points to a major win for the Diamondbacks.

Final Diamondbacks-Rays Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks -1.5 (+146)