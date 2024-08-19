ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Angels will begin a three-game series with the Kansas City Royals on Monday at Kauffman Stadium. We're live from Kansas City, sharing our MLB odds series and making an Angels-Royals prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

Angels-Royals Projected Starters

Carson Fulmer vs. Seth Lugo

Carson Fulmer (0-3) with a 4.22 ERA

Last Start: Fulmer struggled in his last outing, going just three innings, allowing five earned runs, and five hits, striking out three, and walking two in a loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

2024 Road Splits: Fulmer has struggled on the road, going 0-2 with a 5.10 ERA over 14 games away from Angels Stadium.

Seth Lugo (13-7) with a 3.04 ERA

Last Start: Lugo had one of his worst starts of the season, lasting four innings, allowing eight runs, seven earned, nine hits, striking out four, and walking two in a loss to the Minnesota Twins.

2024 Home Splits: Lugo has done slightly worse at home, going 5-4 with a 3.08 ERA over 12 starts at Kauffman Stadium.

MLB Odds: Angels-Royals Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-125)

Moneyline: +172

Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (+104)

Moneyline: -205

Over: 9 (-105)

Under: 9 (-115)

How to Watch Angels vs. Royals

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

Mike Trout is out for the season, which seems to be the recurring theme for the Angels every year for the last few seasons. Things have not worked out for him. Trout just cannot stay healthy, ruining what has been a great career. The Halos just don't have the talent or the health. Morale is down. Additionally, it just feels hopeless in the clubhouse, especially after another series loss, this time two of three to the Atlanta Braves.

Jo Adell leads the team in home runs. But that's not saying much, considering he only had 18 coming into Sunday. Adell was also hitting just .202. That is not a recipe for success. Zach Neto leads the Angels with 108 hits. But he was batting just .263. When your top hitter is hitting .263, you have a major problem. And that has been one of the significant issues with the Halos all season. While they will have the occasional good game, the majority of the time is a struggle for the offense to generate any runs or hits.

Fulmer still has not won a game. It does not look like he gets one here unless he locates all his pitches. When Fulmer finishes this start, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is 19th in baseball in team ERA. Ben Joyce is the new closer and has converted both of his save chances since the Halos gave him the role.

The Angels will cover the spread if they can generate some hits to get some early runs while making Lugo work. Then, they need to avoid making mistakes against one of the best young hitters in baseball.

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Royals come into this series with the Angels clinging to the final spot in the American League wildcard race, leading the Boston Red Sox by 3 1/2 games after winning their fourth in a row. Amazingly, they have hit their stride this season and are on the verge of a return to the postseason for the first time in several years. But there is still work to do. Thus, they need some of their best hitters to produce.

Bobby Witt Jr. matched Lou Gehrig as the first player to club over 40 hits and bat .450 in a month. This feat was exceptional and pushed the Royals into the playoff spot. But Witt has struggled against the Halos in his career. Unfortunately, he is batting just .200 with 11 hits, three home runs, 11 RBIs, and four runs over 13 games against the Angels. The Royals need the best of him in this game.

Salvador Perez has had a good season and hopes to continue pummeling the baseball. Significantly, he has also done well against the Angels, batting .306 with 64 hits, 10 home runs, 30 RBIs, and 27 runs over 53 games against them. Vinnie Pasquantino also has had a solid season and will look to keep the momentum going against the Halos.

Lugo has been amazing this season. He has the right stuff and mechanics. When Lugo finishes, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is 25th in baseball in team ERA. James McArthur has struggled in the closer's role, going 4-5 with a 4.91 ERA and 18 saves in 24 chances. The Royals need better results.

The Royals will cover the spread if Witt can clobber the baseball and Perez can drive him in. Then, they need Lugo to continue hitting his spots and dominate the Angels.

Final Angels-Royals Prediction & Pick

The Angels came into Sunday with a 66-58 mark against the run line, while the Royals were 69-55. Moreover, the Angels are 32-25 against the run line on the road, while the Royals are 35-28 against the run line at home. But the Royals are only 13-12 against the run line during Lugo's starts. Most of that has come against good teams and Lugo has already beaten the Angels 4-2 earlier this season. Expect history to repeat itself.

Final Angels-Royals Prediction & Pick: Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (+104)