UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya continues on the prelims in the lightweight division between Tom Nolan and Alex Reyes. Nolan was finally able to secure his first win inside the Octagon with a brutal first-round knockout in his last bout meanwhile, Reyes is still searching for his first win in his UFC career after back-to-back knockout defeats to start his journey inside the Octagon. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Nolan-Reyes prediction and pick.

Tom Nolan (7-1) secured his contract on the Contender Series with a first-round knockout of Bogdan Grad which gave him considerable hype coming into his UFC debut. Unfortunately, the hype train stalled a bit as he was knocked out in just over a minute into his UFC debut. However, he got back on track in a big way with a brutal knockout against Victor Martinez and Nolan will be looking to continue his winning ways when he takes on Alex Reyes this weekend at UFC 305.

Alex Reyes (13-4) has fought only twice since 2017 and both of those fights ended in Reyes getting knocked out in the first round by Mike Perry and Charlie Campbell. Reyes’s UFC career will certainly be on the line this weekend as he hopes he can finally get back on track with a win against Tom Nolan this weekend.

Here are the UFC 305 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 305 Odds: Tom Nolan-Alex Reyes Odds

Tom Nolan: -1200

Alex Reyes: +750

Over 1.5 rounds: +230

Under 1.5 rounds: -315

Why Tom Nolan Will Win

Tom Nolan had a ton of hype surrounding him coming into his Contender Series debut and he quickly showed why with a blistering first-round knockout that sent Bogdan Grad to the shadow realm. However, in his UFC debut, his hype slowed down considerably when Nikolas Motta floored him in round one. Nolan returned to the drawing board and got back in there looking better than ever when he dispatched Victor Martinez in round one. Now, Nolan will be looking to extend his winning streak to two in a row when he takes on Alex Reyes this weekend at UFC 305.

Tom Nolan is very tall and long with fight-ending power in all of his limbs. He is a very aggressive come-forward striker that looks to get in and get out there showing that he doesn’t get paid by the minute. In this matchup against Reyes that is going to be the recipe for success. Reyes does not fight well with forward pressure as he normally breaks from it. If Nolan can push the pace throw caution to the wind and let his hands go right from the jump we can see another potential highlight reel round-one knockout.

Why Alex Reyes Will Win

Alex Reyes is still searching for his first UFC victory after being in the UFC for seven years and fighting just twice and now at age 37 years old. Both of his fights inside the Octagon ended with him on the wrong side of a brutal first-round knockout. Now, Reyes hopes to right the ship against another knockout artist Tom Nolan when he heads to hostile territory in Perth, Australia this weekend at UFC 305.

Reyes the older brother of former light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes, got a late start to his UFC career at 30 years old when he was 13-2 as a pro. He came into the UFC with some good results on the regional scene where he finished all 13 of his opponents which were split between 9 knockouts and 4 submissions showing his well-rounded skillset. Reyes unfortunately had some tough luck in his UFC career with terrible matchups and injuries sidelining him for years. In this matchup against Nolan, it will be best if he tries any way possible to get on the inside of the reach of Nolan and try to drag this fight to the canvas. If he can avoid the big strikes and take this fight to the mat he can get back on track this weekend.

Final Tom Nolan-Alex Reyes Prediction & Pick

This fight should be a barnburner for however long it lasts between these two lightweights. Nolan is looking for yet another highlight reel knockout meanwhile, Reyes is hoping to avoid being put on another highlight reel and get his first win in 7 years this weekend.

Ultimately, this is yet another terrible stylistic matchup for Reyes as they pit the young, athletic, powerful striker Nolan against the aging veteran Reyes. We can expect Nolan to come forward and throw heavy strikes eventually getting Reyes out of there within the first few minutes of the fight to get another first-round knockout. Nolan KO in Round 1 is a good play and should be anywhere from -150 to -180.

Final Tom Nolan-Alex Reyes Prediction & Pick: Tom Nolan By KO/TKO In Round 1 (); Under 1.5 Rounds (-315)