The Green Bay Packers will face the Denver Broncos in the Rocky Mountains on Sunday. We're live from Empower Field at Mile High, sharing our NFL Preseason odds series and making a Packers-Broncos prediction and pick.

The Packers defeated the Cleveland Browns 23-10 in their preseason opener. Jordan Love went 2 for 2 with 63 yards, including a long bomb that resulted in a touchdown. Love won't play in this week's preseason game, but seemingly did enough to give the Packers some peace of mind after a monster pass. Additionally, their starting quarterback already practiced against the Broncos, which was enough for his reps.

Sean Clifford will start this week and was efficient against the Browns, going 10 for 19 with 111 yards. Likewise, Michael Pratt went 5 for 7 with 46 yards passing and will back up Clifford this week.

Emanuel Wilson rushed 13 times for 67 yards. Likewise, Jarveon Howard rushed eight times for 44 yards. Grant DuBose led the receivers with five catches for 66 yards. Also, Dontayvion Wicks caught his only pass for 65 yards and a touchdown.

The Packers were very effective in moving the ball in all phases. Overall, they were 8 for 14 on third-down conversions and had no problem moving the chains.

The Broncos defeated the Indianapolis Colts 34-30. Bo Nix had an exceptional showing, going 15 for 21 with 125 yards and one touchdown while rushing three times for 17 yards. Because of his great showing, Nix will start against the Packers this Sunday. Meanwhile, Zach Wilson went 10 for 13 with 117 yards. However, Jarrett Stidham struggled, going 4 for 7 with 37 yards and an interception.

Jaleel McLaughlin rushed seven times for 30 yards. Also, Audric Estime rushed 10 times for 31 yards and a touchdown while catching three passes for 13 yards and fumbling once. Corey Sutton had two receptions on three targets for 35 yards. Marvin Mims added two receptions for 17 yards and a touchdown.

The Broncos were also efficient at moving the ball, going 7 for 13 on third-down conversions. However, they struggled with ball control, turning the ball over three times and committing six penalties.

Here are the NFL Preseason odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Packers-Broncos Odds

Green Bay Packers: +7 (-110)

Moneyline: +270

Denver Broncos: -7 (-110)

Moneyline: -330

Over: 39.5 (-105)

Under: 39.5 (-115)

How to Watch Packers vs. Broncos Preseason

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: NFL Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click Here for free trial)

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Packers are using this game to determine who will be the top backups. With Love sitting, the goal now is to determine who will be his top backup. Then, Green Bay also wants to see who emerges as the third running back behind Josh Jacobs and A.J. Dillon. So far, the award goes to Wilson. But can he replicate what he did last weekend?

The Packers also want to see who will be the fourth receiver behind Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, and Jayden Reed. This game likely will determine who has the lead in this race. Howard and DuBose are in a neck-in-neck battle as they attempt to secure the spot behind the three starters.

The Packers will cover the spread if Wilson can replicate his performance from last week and run the ball down the field. Then, they need another good performance from the receivers while reducing turnovers.

Why The Broncos Could Cover The Spread/Win

Nix has the keys to the castle now and will get every opportunity to win the job. This is his chance. The Broncos are giving him every opportunity to win the job. For him to snag the job, he must continue what he started last week. Nix must find the open receivers and work well under pressure. Moreover, the Packers have a ferocious defense, which will offer a significant test for the quarterback.

The Broncos would also like to establish a number-two running back. Furthermore, they also need to establish who will be among the secondary receivers who will back up Sutton and the starters. Finding a way to separate is paramount. Mims will get every opportunity to secure his spot.

The Broncos will cover the spread if Nix can find the open guys and make amazing plays all over the field. Then, they need to run the ball and move the chains while converting their chances.

Final Packers-Broncos Prediction & Pick

The Packers are not as invested in this game as the Broncos are, especially considering Nix will likely play for the first quarter at the minimum and possibly in the entire first half. Additionally, there is more competition amongst the Broncos ranks, which will help fuel them in this competition. Expect the Broncos to take advantage of that. While the Packers would likely win this in the regular season, the Broncos likely win this one. They will also cover the spread.

Final Packers-Broncos Prediction & Pick: Denver Broncos: -7 (-110)