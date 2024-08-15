ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya kicks off the prelims in the flyweight division between promotional newcomer Stewart Nicoll and Jesus Aguilar. Nicoll is unbeaten with wins in all eight of his professional bouts coming into his UFC debut meanwhile, Aguilar is riding a two-fight winning streak coming into this fight at UFC 305. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Nicoll-Aguilar prediction and pick.

Stewart Nicoll (8-0) is the No. 1 flyweight prospect out of Australia who’s unbeaten winning all eight of his professional fights. Of those eight wins, seven of them have come inside the distance and he will be looking to keep his undefeated record intact while making a statement when he takes Jesus Aguilar in his UFC debut this weekend at UFC 305.

Jesus Aguilar (10-2) secured his contract on the Contender Series in 2022 only to drop his UFC debut to surging contender Tatsuro Taira. Since that debut loss, Aguilar has won each of his next two fights against Mateus Mendonca and Shannon Ross. Now, Aguilar will look to extend his winning streak to three in a row when he welcomes promotional newcomer Stewart Nicoll to the Octagon.

Here are the UFC 305 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 305 Odds: Stewart Nicoll-Jesus Aguilar Odds

Stewart Nicoll: -238

Jesus Aguilar: +195

Over 2.5 rounds: -140

Under 2.5 rounds: +110

Why Stewart Nicoll Will Win

As Stewart Nicoll prepares to make his UFC debut against Jesus Aguilar at UFC 305 he is favored to emerge victorious in this flyweight bout. Firstly, Nicoll enters the octagon with an impressive undefeated record of 8-0, showcasing his ability to handle pressure and maintain composure in high-stakes situations. His status as the number one flyweight in Australia and New Zealand further underscores his dominance in the regional scene, suggesting he possesses the skills necessary to compete at the highest level.

Nicoll’s fighting style is characterized by his striking power, as evidenced by multiple TKO victories in his career. This striking prowess could prove to be a significant advantage against Aguilar, who has shown vulnerability in his striking defense. Nicoll’s ability to control the pace of the fight and dictate the range could keep Aguilar on the back foot, limiting his offensive opportunities.

Additionally, fighting out of Brisbane, Nicoll will have the support of the local crowd in Perth, potentially giving him a psychological edge over his opponent. This hometown advantage could boost his performance, providing the extra motivation needed to excel in his debut. Stewart Nicoll’s undefeated record, striking ability, and local support make him a strong candidate to defeat Jesus Aguilar at UFC 305.

Why Jesus Aguilar Will Win

As Jesus Aguilar steps into the octagon against promotional newcomer Stewart Nicoll at UFC 305, Aguilar has the upper hand in this matchup. Aguilar brings a wealth of experience to the fight, holding a professional record of 10-2. This experience is crucial, especially against a debutant like Nicoll, who may not have faced the same level of competition. Aguilar’s recent performances, including victories over Shannon Ross and Mateus Mendonca, demonstrate his ability to bounce back from setbacks, such as his loss to Tatsuro Taira in his UFC debut.

One of Aguilar’s key advantages is his grappling prowess. Aguilar can effectively close the distance and utilize his grappling skills to control the fight. This could be particularly effective against Nicoll, who is known for his striking but may struggle if taken to the ground.

Furthermore, Aguilar’s familiarity with the Octagon and the pressures of fighting on a big stage could give him a psychological edge over Nicoll, who is making his first appearance in the promotion. Jesus Aguilar’s experience, grappling ability, and familiarity with the UFC stage position him well to secure a victory against Stewart Nicoll at UFC 305.

Final Stewart Nicoll-Jesus Aguilar Prediction & Pick

This should be a fun scrap to kick off the prelims in the flyweight division between these two up-and-coming prospects. Stewart Nicoll will be making his long-awaited UFC debut in front of his home crowd meanwhile, Aguilar will be looking to spoil the homecoming when he steps into hostile territory this weekend. Ultimately, Nicoll looks like a fine prospect with pop his strikes and a good ground game but his lack of high-level competition will be the difference here as Aguilar is able to mix it up between the striking and grappling to make this the toughest fight of his young career and just does more throughout the fight to get his hand raised in the end.

Final Stewart Nicoll-Jesus Aguilar Prediction & Pick: Jesus Aguilar (+195), Over 2.5 Rounds (-140)