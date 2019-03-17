The New York Jets decided to dip their hands into the free agent pool and spend a load of money. One of the guys they decided to sign this offseason was C.J. Mosley.

The Jets signed Mosley to a 5-year, $85 million contract that includes $51 million in guarantees. That type of money comes with lofty expectations for any position—let alone inside linebacker.

There aren’t many inside linebackers who will be compensated like Mosley but he deserves every single dollar on his deal. He deserves to be considered among the best with Luke Kuechly and Bobby Wagner.

Adding Mosley to the Jets defense puts them in position to reach the playoffs once again. Having an inside linebacker who is as talented and knowledgeable as Mosley can be very beneficial for a defense.

New York desperately needed a formidable player on their defense that could change the direction of the team. Mosley does just that in every facet of the game.

In 2018, the Jets defense showed flashes of potential but they could never put it all together. They ranked 25th in total defense and had a few injuries.

Trumaine Johnson was a coveted signing for the Jets last offseason but he missed six games over the course of the year. Johnson is healthy now while he and Jamal Adams make up a talented secondary in New York.

Mosley will be playing next to Avery Williamson in the middle of the defense. Williamson was an under the radar signing last offseason who provided a ton of production.

Since joining the NFL in 2014, Mosley has amassed 398 solo tackles, 43 tackles for loss, nine interceptions, and a touchdown. In addition, he has also been named to four Pro Bowls in his five seasons.

The Baltimore Ravens were frantically looking for someone to replace Ray Lewis after he retired in 2012. It took a couple of years but they landed upon Mosley in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Immediately, Mosley helped changed the defense to one of the best in the NFL. Since 2014, the Ravens have boasted some of the best defenses in the league.

The Jets are hoping for Mosley to alter their defense in a positive way heading forward. Of course, the Jets success is ultimately reliant upon the development of quarterback Sam Darnold.

Darnold should take a step forward with Adam Gase as his head coach and the Jets added a dynamic weapon like Le’Veon Bell in free agency as well.

The Jets haven’t been in the playoff since 2010 when Rex Ryan was the head coach and Mark Sanchez was under center. The blueprint of the Ryan led Jets squads was elite defense and Sanchez being a game-manager.

That team fell short in the AFC Championship twice in a row due to the struggles of Sanchez. The Jets will need to have their offense match the production of their defense if they aspire to be playing into late-January.

The addition of Mosley could return the Jets to their days of terrorizing offenses and playing deep into the postseason.

Jets fans could see their beloved team get a chance to redeem the prior teams in their franchise’s history in 2019.