Win four games. That is the simple task that stands between the 68 NCAA Tournament teams (add an extra game for the play-in squads) and the Final Four. NC State has achieved that and is the fourth double-digit seed to reach the Final Four in the last eight tournaments.
In fact, the Wolfpack have won nine straight contests dating back to the start of the ACC Tournament — all must-win games to keep their season alive. The Wolfpack are one of the hottest teams in the country, and these are two reasons NC State is a prime upset candidate against Purdue in the Final Four.
Physical pack line defense
While the nation has focused on D.J. Burns' offensive prowess, NC State's pack line defense (no pun intended) has been the difference maker for Kevin Keatts' team. Not only has NC State excelled at limiting shots in the paint, but it has also ensured these looks are contested.
NC State opponents are shooting just 52.1% on shots at the rim during the NCAA Tournament — which would put the Wolfpack in the top 15 nationally on the season. Only 28.4% of field goal attempts allowed by NC State in the tourney have come near the rim, which would put them seventh overall on the season. Against a player like Zach Edey — who shoots 80% at the rim on seven attempts per game — preventing these easy attempts will be paramount.
NC State does not have the vertical size to compete with Edey down low (few teams do) but they have multiple physically strong players they can throw on the seven-footer. At 6-9, 275 pounds, D.J Burns is as close to an immovable object as you will find down low. Much of Edey's success down low comes from his off-ball work, establishing himself close to the hoop by out-muscling weaker opponents. That will be much more of a challenge against the hefty Burns.
The Wolfpack also offers the 6-10, 240-pound Ben Middlebrooks off the bench. Middlebrooks leads the team in defensive box plus-minus and is second in defensive rating. The team's undoubted defensive leader is Mohamed Diarra. Another big man, Diarra has more of a lankier build but is fifth in the ACC in defensive rating.
With three physical big men and an effective pack line defense, North Carolina State has the tools to limit Zach Edey and slow down the leader of Purdue's dangerous offensive attack.
Comfortable with Purdue's slower tempo
When your best player is 7-4, it is paramount to control the game's tempo. Purdue is playing faster than last year by three possessions per game, but the Boilermakers are still 204th in adjusted tempo, per KenPom. Matt Painter's team controlled the pace against Utah State, Tennessee, and Gonzaga, slowing the game down against three teams that rank among the 100 fastest teams in the country.
Unfortunately for Purdue, a slower tempo favors the Wolfpack. Kevin Keatts plays a strict seven-man rotation and the team rarely looks to push the ball in transition when the lumbering D.J. Burns is on the floor. The Wolfpack have not exceeded 69 possessions in a game and are comfortable playing against an even slower team like Oakland (that game reached 69 possessions in overtime). Purdue slowed the Gonzaga game down to a crawl, as the 59 possessions were a season-low, and the 67-possession game against Tennessee was right in line with its season average.
This will be very much a game played in the halfcourt, which plays right into NC State's hand.