Well, wouldn't you know it, the Chicago Bulls could actually win a game. On Friday, they picked themselves up, dusted themselves off, and ended the scourge of losing that had been plaguing them.

On Friday, the Bulls defeated the Charlotte Hornets 129-126. Many factors went into it, but one stood out involving Zach Collins. With 10 seconds left in the game, the Bulls led by one point, and Collins was charged with a foul against the Hornets' Kon Knueppel as he attempted a three-pointer.

Ultimately, it was challenged by coach Billy Donovan. After a long video review, the Bulls won the challenge, and the call was overturned. In the end, Chicago got the ball back, and Coby White was fouled and sent to the free-throw line. White converted on both free throws to seal the deal.

Afterward, White made a point of crediting that call for helping secure the win, per Sam Smith of NBA.com.

“Great challenge,” White said. “Shoutout to A. Reilly (video coordinator Alex Reilly) who does the challenges for us, big time challenge.”

Initially, White was skeptical.

“I was indifferent,” he said. “I didn’t know if it was a foul or not.”

However, Collins was proven right.

“I was leaning more toward foul,” White said. “Zach was adamant about him not fouling, and he proved everyone wrong.”

White finished the game with 20 points and five rebounds. All the while, rumors of a trade to the Timberwolves hung over his head.

It took a collective effort for the Bulls to get that long-awaited win .

Altogether, it was an all-hands-on-deck effort to get Chicago over the hump. In addition to White, six Chicago players scored in double figures. One of them is Collins.

Altogether, he finished with 16 points and eight rebounds. It was Josh Giddey who led the way with 26 points, 11 assists, and seven rebounds. Patrick Williams equaled Collins with 16 points and added five rebounds. Isaac Okoro scored 15 points, Nikola Vucevic had 13 points, and Matas Buzelis had 10 points.

Also, Jalen Smith came off the bench to grab a game-high 10 rebounds.