The South Carolina football team is looking to rebuild in 2026, after a frustrating 2025 campaign. South Carolina got some good news on Saturday. Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers is likely to return, per ESPN.

“Sources: South Carolina star quarterback LaNorris Sellers is nearing a deal to return to the school for his redshirt junior year in 2026. He’s indicated to the staff he’ll be returning. The sides are the expected to finalize a deal soon,” Pete Thamel posted to X, formerly Twitter.

South Carolina football had one of the worst records in the SEC this season. The Gamecocks missed a bowl game after posting a 4-8 overall record, with just one SEC conference victory.

Sellers threw for 2,437 passing yards this year. The South Carolina quarterback posted 13 touchdown passes, with eight interceptions.

South Carolina's lone SEC win in 2025 came over Kentucky.

Shane Beamer faces high expectations at South Carolina in 2026

Shane Beamer is the head coach at South Carolina. He is on the hot seat after a disappointing 2025 campaign, that saw the team endure a five-game losing streak at one point. The squad's losses included an implosion against ranked Texas A&M, where the Gamecocks lost 31-30 after being up big.

Beamer says he understands that South Carolina fans are frustrated. The coach says he wants his players completely bought in on winning again in 2026.

“I had 115 meetings with players last week and every conversation was good, the feedback was great, the conversations I had with guys,” Beamer said, per 247 Sports.

“I'll leave it to them as far as when they want to make announcements. There are guys, certainly, on our team who have agreed to come back and worked out rev share details that just haven't been announced. There are guys who still have decisions to make.”

The Gamecocks got one of those players back with Sellers. South Carolina's quarterback has played plenty of snaps for the school.

“Sellers, a two-year starter for the Gamecocks, has thrown for 5,057 career yards with 33 touchdowns and 15 interceptions and has rushed for 995 yards and 13 more scores over three seasons in the program,” Max Olson wrote for ESPN.

South Carolina fans hope that Beamer and Sellers are able to lead the program to greater heights next season.