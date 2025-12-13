The New York Knicks arrive at the NBA Cup semifinals riding momentum, urgency, and uncertainty. The Knicks face the Orlando Magic on Saturday with the NBA Cup spotlight fixed on the injury report, playoff-level stakes, and the steady presence of Jalen Brunson. This NBA Cup matchup matters. It’s the first semifinal appearance for both teams, and the Knicks know one misstep can end the run before the lights truly peak.

New York enters winners of four straight and eight of its last 10 after eliminating the Toronto Raptors 117–101 to reach the semifinals. The Knicks sit at 17–7 and lead the Atlantic Division. Orlando is right there too at 15–10, leading the Southeast and playing sharp basketball after knocking out the Miami Heat 117–108. The Magic reached the NBA Cup quarterfinals last year. The Knicks did the same the past two seasons. Now both franchises are here for the first time, with a trip to the final hanging in the balance.

Knicks injury report reshapes the NBA Cup stage

Meanwhile, the Knicks injury report carries weight. Pacome Dadiet is listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain. Miles McBride is out with the same injury. Additionally, Landry Shamet remains sidelined due to a right shoulder sprain. Depth matters in games like this. Every possession tightens.

On the other side, Orlando isn’t spared either. The Magic will be without Franz Wagner because of a left high ankle sprain. In addition, Moritz Wagner is also out as he continues knee injury recovery. Still, Colin Castleton remains sidelined with a fractured left thumb. That shifts responsibility fast in this crucial Knicks matchup.

As a result, the formula stays clear for the Knicks. Jalen Brunson controls the tempo. Karl-Anthony Towns anchors the paint and spacing. The Knicks don’t panic. They grind. In response, the Magic counters with Paolo Banchero’s force and Desmond Bane’s shot-making, trying to stretch a shorthanded rotation into belief.

In the end, both teams know the moment. No shortcuts. No excuses. One game from the NBA Cup final. Who owns the night?