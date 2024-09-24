Why Pelicans already have Larry Nance Jr.'s replacement

The New Orleans Pelicans have had Zion Williamson in the building since the 2019 NBA Draft but are still looking for an identity. A crucial part of that process has involved finding the right big men to fit around the All-Star in the rotations. Larry Nance Jr. looked the part over the last two seasons but had to be sacrificed so the Pelicans could acquire Dejounte Murray. Thankfully, a late summer Pelicans training camp might have unearthed a diamond in the rough replacement in Karlo Matkovic.

Injury setbacks derailed the first trip to Las Vegas but never phased the 23-year-old's resolve to make the New Orleans roster. Matkovic, the 52nd overall pick in 2022, has shown significant growth and potential since being draft-and-stashed by New Orleans. The progression from European competitions to G-League action was undeniable for anyone keeping track.

It was easy to see the Croatian becoming a valuable, mismatch-creating asset for the Pelicans after the 6-11 big man dominated the 2024 NBA Summer League runs for long stretches. Dennis Scott was scouting the excited reactions of Willie Green amid a 10-12 shooting showcase.

“If you didn't know about him before this game, you know about him now…Willie Green is over there taking notes saying I see how I can use him, I see how he can help us win ball games.”

Nance Jr.'s contributions should not be diminished. The respected veteran was a locker room leader who could be counted on to do the dirty work when available. Nance Jr. ($11.2m) averaged 5.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game last season. Still, Matkovic ($1.4m) should be able to match that production with more upside and at a cheaper salary cap hit.

Matkovic averaged 15.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game across all competitions with Cedevita Olimpija Ljubljana (Slovenia) last season. He was putting up approximately 17 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 31 minutes per game with the Squadron. Then came the sensational Summer League showcase and a three-year guaranteed NBA deal.

Karlo Matkovic is money found for Pelicans

Tracking Matkovic took more time and patience than money but it is paying off now. Several reports of an impressive Matkovic came out of the team's voluntary, player-led training camp in California. It's something some have seen coming for a while, especially the Nance Jr. replacement part.

The same scouting department that bet on Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, Naji Marshall, and Jose Alvarado approved of Matkovic. His per-100 possession stats lend more evidence to the argument that Matkovic should play 10-12 meaningful minutes per night. He can be used in the same actions, has better height, is deceptively athletic, and again, comes at a big discount. The front office saved almost $10 million in this move and might have upgraded at the position.

Slightly lower stat totals should not dissuade Green from giving Matkovic room to grow. Fans should expect to see a lot of Matkovic around town even if there are a few DNP-CDs on the scorecard. He is too cheap to be of much use in the trade market but could be worth his weight in gold to head coach Willie Green. At 255 pounds, that is about $9 million give or take.

So, yes, the Pelicans could be getting top-dollar MLE money production from a near-minimum draft and stash curiosity. Even the toughest critics have to admit that is good business from EVP David Griffin's Pelicans.