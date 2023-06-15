The Toronto Raptors have made two more coaching hires. Washington Wizards assistant Pat Delany and Golden State Warriors assistant Jama Mahlalela are joining the staff of new Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The additions could be telling about the direction of the organization.

The Raptors replaced Nick Nurse, a championship-winning coach, with a first-year head coach in Darko Rajakovic. Delany and Mahlalela are known for their ability to develop players. It could be a sign that the Raptors are headed for a rebuild, meaning they could move on from a few key veterans.

Raptors are going all in on development so far with their coaching staff. A head coach that specializes in it and now 2 assistants who have made careers out of it. Feeeeels like they’re picking a direction here. — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) June 15, 2023

There's a good chance that Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet will be headed elsewhere in free agency. A Pascal Siakam trade would signify the start of a rebuild in Toronto. The Raptors might also trade OG Anunoby if they choose to tear down the roster.

There was a ton of speculation that the Raptors would start their rebuild at the 2023 NBA trade deadline. Anunoby was in constant trade rumors, linked to the likes of the New York Knicks and Memphis Grizzlies. VanVleet was drawing interest from around the league. In the end, Toronto stood pat and made a push for a playoff spot.

The Raptors came up well short, losing to the Chicago Bulls in the first round of the NBA Play-In Tournament. Toronto fired Nurse, just four years removed from winning the NBA Finals.

It's possible that the Raptors believed Rajakovic can help turn Toronto's core into a contender. The team's moves at the start of free agency should offer more evidence about the organization's plans.