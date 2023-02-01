OG Anunoby is one of the biggest players who could be on the move ahead of the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9, and the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans could be likely destinations despite rumors that the New York Knicks have great interest.

Recently, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the Raptors believe that they could get three first-round picks in return for Anunoby, and it seems they might be right. The Knicks are prepared to offer three first-round picks for Anunoby, according to Michael Grange of SportsNet. However, the Knicks’ package might not be as attractive as it initially seems.

“It’s widely believed that the New York Knicks are the team that is prepared to offer three future first-round picks for Anunoby, but the quality of those packs isn’t exactly high-end,” Grange said. “They have picks belonging to Dallas, Washington and Detroit that are top-10 protected, top-14 protected and top-18 protected, respectfully.”

Grange mentioned that the Grizzlies and Pelicans have more attractive draft capital and better talent to include in a trade. He also mentioned Denver as a dark-horse team for OG Anunoby. Denver could use Anunoby to bolster its defense for a playoff run.

Rumors flew wild this summer about the Knicks trying to swing a trade for Donovan Mitchell, but a deal never happened. Much of the discussion surrounding that was whether the Knicks were willing to include the right amount of unprotected draft picks and young talent.

The Knicks still have those protected picks that Grange mentioned, but would a team that was unwilling to give up the necessary assets for a star in Mitchell suddenly change their conservative approach for OG Anunoby? Many expect the Knicks to save those assets for someone else down the line.