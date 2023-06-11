After a long wait, the Toronto Raptors finally picked their new head coach: former Memphis Grizzlies assistant Darko Rajakovic. In a league full of names like Mike Budenholzer and Doc Rivers, Toronto picked a rather… unique name to be their coach. As it turns out, one of the reasons why the Raptors chose Rajakovic is the same reason they ditched Nick Nurse, per Eric Koreen.

“However, that organizational strength has faded since the pandemic, with draft picks like Malachi Flynn and Dalano Banton failing to grab hold of rotation spots and the team recycling through undrafted free agents and two-way players… The lack of development from the Raptors’ unheralded younger plays was one of the biggest issues between Nurse and the front office.”

Rajakovic's primary focus during his time with the Grizzlies, Thunder, and Suns was player development, and his effect there was clear. In Oklahoma City, Rajakovic got the most out of players like Steven Adams, Andre Roberson, Terrence Ferguson, and Victor Oladipo. Memphis fans might also know him as one of the people that helped turn Desmond Bane into one of the best young guns in the league. The Raptors are hoping that Darko Rajakovic can work that same magic in Toronto.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Player development has long been one of the hallmarks of the Raptors' franchise. Many of their recent stars were homegrown players that were nurtured under their care. Think DeMar DeRozan, or Fred VanVleet, or even Pascal Siakam. Over the last few years, though, Toronto has seen less success stories. Nurse's incredibly strict defensive schemes and tight leashes hindered the young guns from getting to develop in the big leagues. Dalano Banton and Malachi Flynn were standouts of Toronto's G-League affiliate (much like Chris Boucher), but they were unable to get meaningful time with Nurse at the helm.

The biggest benefactor of the Raptors' Darko Rajakovic hire is perhaps Scottie Barnes. Now entering his third year, Barnes had a bit of a regression during his sophomore year. An increased workload and defensive attention on him limited his production last year. Can Barnes return to that form that helped him win Rookie of the Year two years ago under Rajakovic's tutelege?