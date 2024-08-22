The Atlanta Braves are being sued by Heritage Auctions over Hank Aaron memorabilia. A lawsuit was filed against the Braves over a disputed memorabilia auction that included the bases and home plate that MLB legend Hank Aaron touched after hitting his 715th career home run. Heritage Auctions is claiming the son of a longtime Braves employee approved the items in a team's letter that included false statements and accuses the franchise of “defamation” and “business disparagement,” according to ESPN's Dan Hajducky.

The lawsuit is claiming damages worth over $75,000. Heritage Auctions stopped the auction of the bases and home plate.

“Heritage said the Braves ‘did not have all the facts concerning the Braves material in the upcoming auction,'” Hajducky wrote. “Heritage Auctions is currently sharing that information with the Braves' counsel, and we hope to have this expediently and amicably resolved.”

Upon filing the lawsuit, Heritage would not comment on the matter but stated, “Heritage Auctions prides itself on transparency and authenticity and stands behind every item we offer at auction,” per ESPN, to which a spokesman from the Braves stated, “We intend to vigorously defend the ownership of our property in a court of law and will not be issuing any further statements as this is an ongoing legal matter.”

Heritage Auctions has been accused of shady business in the past, but it'll be interesting to see how this lawsuit is eventually settled. The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum says the third-base bag from Hank Aaron's 715th home run game was presented to him, according to ESPN. Then, it was donated Aaron to the Hall in 1982. The precious memorabilia represents when Aaron passed Babe Ruth on baseball's all-time list.

Max Fried's encouraging performance in the Braves' 3-2 loss

After losing to the Philadelphia Phillies in a 3-2 nail-biter, the Atlanta Braves lead the New York Mets (66-61) by 1.5 games in the NL Wild Card race. The Braves sacrificed a 2-0 lead down the stretch of Wednesday night's loss.

However, when starting pitcher Max Fried took the mound for the Braves, he reverted to his All-Star form, giving up only four hits and one walk in seven innings. Fried gave up one walk and struck out four batters, and says he felt great. Wednesday marked the first time the left-hander's thrown into the seventh since June 4's 8-3 win against the Boston Red Sox.

“Definitely felt like myself,” Fried said, per Sports Illustrated's Harrison Smajovits. “I was commanding the ball on both sides of the plate. It was nice to get back under myself.”

The Braves (67-59), in third, are trailing the Arizona Diamondbacks (72-56) and the San Diego Padres (72-56), who are tied for first, by four games.