The Minnesota Wild could not get themselves out of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last year. Perhaps they were a bit unlucky against the Dallas Stars. They certainly played well, but the Stars were just a level above. In the offseason, the Wild did what they could to add to their team. However, they are handcuffed.

The Wild have a lot of dead salary cap on the books. Minnesota cannot access nearly $15 million in cap space thanks to their buyouts of Ryan Suter and Zach Parise. Suter and Praise, Minnesota natives, signed matching 13-year contracts with the Wild in 2012. They were the prize of NHL Free Agency that year, and decided to return home when given the chance.

However, things didn't work out as well as everyone hoped. In fact, the Wild never advanced past the second round of the playoffs during their time in the State of Hockey. Minnesota decided they were better off buying out the remaining four years of their contracts in July 2021.

These buyouts left the Wild with a ton of dead cap space. And it came at a bad time, as the team has the talent to make a run in the playoffs. But without the ability to add from outside the organization, they'll need their current players to step up even more. With that in mind, here are three Minnesota Wild breakout candidates for fans to watch this season.

Filip Gustavsson

Filip Gustavsson is entering his second season with the Minnesota Wild. The 25-year-old puck-stopper came over from the Ottawa Senators in a trade involving veteran Cam Talbot. In his first year, Gustavsson was absolutely incredible, leading to him receiving a three-year extension.

He wasn't the outright starter for the Wild last season. Minnesota had him split time with future Hall of Famer Marc-Andre Fleury. But when he was on the ice, he played like one of the best goalies in the world. The 25-year-old posted the third-longest shutout streak in team history at one point last year. And he finished with the second-best save percentage in the league (.931).

This season could see Gustavsson play more with Fleury sliding into a bit of a backup role. And while the 25-year-old Wild goalie has struggled to begin the season, that can be corrected. If Gustavsson rebounds and performs even half as well as he did last year, Minnesota will be in a good spot.

Marco Rossi

The Wild selected Marco Rossi with the ninth overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. And it's felt as if the team has been waiting for the 22-year-old Austrian to break out ever since. This year is his first legitimate NHL opportunity, and he could make the most of it if given the chance.

Rossi showed promise in the AHL last year, scoring 51 points in 53 games. So far this year, he hasn't been bad. The 22-year-old Wild forward has three goals and four points through nine games. He's averaging nearly 15 minutes a night, as well.

The Wild don't have the greatest center depth in the league. For now, he is firmly entrenched as the team's third-line center. However, if he can put in strong performances there, opportunities in the top-six should come. A Marco Rossi breakout season would be just what the doctor ordered for the Minnesota Wild.

Matt Boldy

It's hard to imagine a player who is coming off a 30-goal season in just his second season as a breakout candidate. However, I think Matt Boldy fits the bill. Minnesota's 2019 first-round pick burst on the scene last season, providing a massive scoring punch alongside Kirill Kaprizov. This season, he could go even further.

Boldy is currently out with an injury but is expected to return to practice soon. The Wild need him to hit the ground running given their lackluster start to the year. Minnesota should give him more than his fair share of opportunities to score goals. And if he can run with those opportunities, watch out.