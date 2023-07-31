The NHL offseason is in full swing, and the Minnesota Wild have wasted no time in locking in Filip Gustavsson on a new contract extension. The Wild have signed the goalie to a three-year deal worth more than $11 million, per the team's website.

‘Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed goalie Filip Gustavsson to a three-year, $11,250,000 contract ($3,750,000 average annual value) that goes through the 2025-26 season.'

The Wild had a somewhat busy free agency period and have capped it off by agreeing to keep Gustavsson in town for the foreaeesbe future, which is certainly a wise decision.

This past year, Gustavsson went 22-9 in 37 starts with a 2.10 GAA and a .931 save percentage in his first season in Minnesota after spending time with the Ottawa Senators before coming over in a trade. He made his Stanley Cup playoff debut in April against the Dallas Stars, and the excitement is brewing for him despite an early payoff exit for the team.

Gustavsson had a career-best shutout streak of 177 minutes and 13 seconds across four games in February and March, marking the third-longest streak in Wild history. Gustavsson was originally selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2016 NHL Draft, but he turned things around in Minnesota, and locking him up to a new deal makes sense for both sides.

The annual average value will be $3.75 million and the new contract will keep Gustavsson in town through the 2025-2026 season, so the Wild have essentially cemented their goalie position for the time being.