Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin pulled the curtain back on his decision to trade for Tampa Bay Lightning blueliner Zach Bogosian.

Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin had a rather busy day on Wednesday. First, his team traded young defenseman Calen Addison to the San Jose Sharks. Then, they replaced his spot on the roster. Minnesota acquired veteran blueliner Zach Bogosian from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for a seventh-round pick in 2025.

It's an interesting set of transactions, to say the least. After the trades were announced, Guerin met with the media. He said he felt Bogosian fit the team's defensive structure at this point than Addison. The team's offensive needs from the blueline, especially on the power play, are being met in Guerin's eyes.

“I think Zach brings a lot of experience. He comes from a winning culture. He’s hungry to play. And, you know, we need what he can bring to our lineup,” the Wild general manager said of his team's new defenseman. He’s a big guy and still skates well. He brings heaviness, brings some grit, and we need that.”

The Wild have a major hole on their blueline. Captain Jared Spurgeon has not played this season due to injury. Bogosian brings some stability to their defensive lineup. He has played in the NHL since 2008 and has won the Stanley Cup.

The trade of Addison, however, is a bit of a surprise. He is just 23 years old and has some intriguing upside. Minnesota received forward Adam Raska and a 2026 draft pick for him. The cost feels a bit light, even the team felt Addison didn't fit their short or long-term plans.

Either way, the Wild are facing a red-hot New York Rangers team on Thursday. Let's see if Bogosian slots into the lineup that night, and if he can make an immediate impact for his new team.