The Minnesota Wild received a huge performance from rookie defenseman Brock Faber in 2023-24. He emerged as a legitimate top-pairing defenseman and received a similar deployment to the league's elite rearguards. On Monday, the Wild signed Faber to a massive eight-year contract extension that kicks in on July 1, 2025. As a result, the Minnesota defenseman will now be paid similarly to those elite defensemen.

Faber spoke for the first time later on Monday once news of the extension became public knowledge. The Wild star firmly stated that this extension will not change who he is. In saying that, he did acknowledge how surreal this sort of contract is.

“It's a dream come true to say the least. I've always tried to be myself,” the Wild star said, via NHL.com. “Money and contracts aside, the way I look at the game, the way I respect the game, the way I respect my teammates, the way I go about my business, it's not going to change who I am or what the goal is, what the task is at hand. And that's to win, obviously.”

Brock Faber is committed to winning with Wild

One of the most important things for Faber is the ability to win. Minnesota was in the playoff race at points during the 2023-24 season. However, the Wild missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs after making it in 2023. They could certainly return to the postseason, though, especially if they can avoid major injuries to some of their key players.

Faber placed the ability to win at the forefront when discussing a contract. And he believes the Wild can become a contender sooner rather than later. The Minnesota star stressed the importance winning has to him when speaking on Monday.

“That's really the only thing I care about, the only thing that the guys care about in the room. I'm just grateful that we can take this step and I get to keep growing, keep learning, keep maturing for a long time here playing in Minnesota,” Faber said, via NHL.com.

The Wild have been up against the salary cap over the last few seasons. In 2021, they bought out the contracts of Ryan Suter and Zach Parise, which put nearly $15 million of dead cap on the books. Most of this dead cap is freed up next summer, which could allow them to make major additions to their roster.

Of course, Minnesota could still make some noise this season. If Brock Faber remains one of the best young defensemen in the NHL, the Wild certainly can make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Minnesota begins its 2024-25 campaign at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets on October 10.