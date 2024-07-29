The Minnesota Wild didn't find their way to the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but that doesn't mean the future isn't looking up for them. There's a lot of young talent on the rise in Minnesota, with one of their top players being defenseman Brock Faber, who just put together an incredibly impressive rookie campaign with the Wild.

After playing just two games during the 2022-23 campaign, Faber made his true debut with the team this past season, and he ended up taking the ice in all 82 games, racking up eight goals and 39 assists. Considering the fact he turns just 22 years old in August, it's clear the future is bright for Faber, which is why the Wild handed him a huge eight-year extension that carries an average annual value of $8.5 million.

Brock Faber set to man the Wild's blue line for years to come

Faber was selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft, before he ended up getting traded to the Wild, and after spending a few years developing behind the scenes, he burst onto the scene last season. There's no doubt he's going to be a key piece of their future moving forward as a result of this deal.

With Faber under contract, the Wild now have a strong core of Kirill Kaprizov, Matt Boldy, and Joel Eriksson Ek leading the way alongside him. This is a group worth building around, so the next step of the process involves building out the roster around them as they look to emerge as a consistent playoff contender in the Western Conference.

The price tag may seem a bit high for Faber considering he only has one full season in the NHL, but this is the going rate for top-tier defenders in the NHL nowadays. And since he will only be turning 22 in August, it's safe to say that Faber has a lot of room to grow, which is scary to consider after what he did as a rookie.

Minnesota will surely be happy to have Faber under contract for years to come, and it looks like he could end up becoming one of the best defenders in the game during his time with the team. This is a huge win for both sides, and the hope is that Faber will only continue to turn himself into a bigger and bigger star as this deal progresses.