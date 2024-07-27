The Minnesota Wild fell short of playoff expectations in 2023-24. Minnesota did make the 2023 postseason after an incredible regular season. However, they were no match for the Dallas Stars as Dallas defeated them in the first round. In 2023-24, the Wild were well out of the playoff race even after firing head coach Dean Evason after 19 games.

The Wild entered NHL Free Agency with little cap space. They have nearly $15 million in dead cap space on the books this season. The good news is that this dead cap goes away once July 1, 2025 rolls around. For now, though, Minnesota is in a dollar-in-dollar-out situation.

As a result, it's more likely that Minnesota will turn to the trade market if they make any more moves. NHL Free Agency does have some bargain buys left for them if they wish to pounce. However, the trade market is likely to more beneficial avenue. With this in mind, here are two Wild trade candidates to consider before the 2024-25 season.

Filip Gustavsson is a trade candidate

One of the reasons for optimism around the Wild heading into 2023-24 was Filip Gustavsson. The Minnesota goaltender had an incredible 2022-23 campaign. In fact, he was among the best goalies in the league statistically speaking. If he played even half as well, the Wild certainly had a chance to make the playoffs again.

However, that simply didn't happen. Gustavsson had a rough 2023-24 campaign. Gustavsson's save percentage plummeted from a .931 mark to .899 this past season. Additionally, he went from nearly six wins above replacement in 2022-23 to less than one win above replacement in 2023-24.

It's an unfortunate showing for a goaltender that the Wild had a lot of faith in. However, Gustavsson is only 26 years old heading into the new year. There is certainly some time for him to recapture the form that made him a star just two seasons ago. His trade value may not be what it was last summer. But if the Wild puck-stopper bounces back, he would certainly make for a prime trade candidate around the NHL Trade Deadline.

Marco Rossi could be available

Another potential Wild trade candidate is young forward Marco Rossi. The Austrian center had some hype around him once he entered the league as a top-10 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. However, he had struggled a bit in the NHL after debuting. In 2023-24, though, he had a nice breakout season. Rossi scored 21 goals and 40 points in 82 games.

Trading Rossi would strictly be a “hockey trade.” The Wild won't give the 22-year-old away without receiving something of value in return. Especially if Rossi breaks out even further in the upcoming season. The former top-10 pick had a negative offensive goals above replacement in 2023-24, according to Evolving Hockey. But his expected OGAR was 7.8. This suggests there could be more in the tank for Rossi moving forward.

Rossi has shown he can play solid defense in his career. He had nearly three defensive goals above replacement in 2023-24. If he can develop his offense more, he may turn into an elite two-way center capable of playing in the top-six. That could be very attractive in trade discussions.

It's unlikely the Wild trade their young center this offseason. Minnesota would more likely move him around the NHL Trade Deadline in an attempt to bolster their roster for a deep playoff run. But Rossi is in need of an extension this summer. Regardless of his performance, if Minnesota is priced out, they could look to move Rossi within the next year.