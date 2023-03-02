The Minnesota Wild made an interesting, albeit confusing, trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets recently. Minnesota acquired winger Gustav Nyquist from the Blue Jackets in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

Normally, this would be a fine acquisition. Nyquist is a gifted goal scorer who improves any team’s top six when healthy. However, that’s exactly the thing: the new Wild forward isn’t healthy.

Nyquist is currently dealing with a shoulder injury that could knock him out for the entire season. There is a chance he returns before the playoffs, but it is unclear if he will be able to.

The new Wild forward spoke with The Athletic about this trade situation on Wednesday. Nyquist said he is looking forward to working his way back from this injury to make an impact for his new team.

I’m super excited to join the team. It’s just different. I wish I could play right away,” Nyquist said. “I just wish I could play and I cannot wait to help out. It’s a heck of a team and hopefully we can go on a run here.”

Shoulder injuries are unfortunately nothing new for the 33-year-old winger. He missed the entire 2020-21 season with a torn labrum that required surgery to repair.

The good news is this shoulder injury is completely different from that one. Furthermore, this injury isn’t severe enough to require Nyquist to go under the knife again.

The Wild clearly believe they have a chance to get Nyquist in the fold before the season ends. Only time will tell if their gamble pays off in a big way.