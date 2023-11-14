Wild star Kirill Kaprizov suddenly doesn’t seem to be a hundred percent sure of playing against the Senators and Maple Leafs in Sweden.

There appears to be a growing concern about the availability of Minnesota Wild star Kirill Kaprizov for this coming Saturday's game against the Ottawa Senators in Sweden.

Although he's not listed with any injury designation, Kirill Kaprizov was not able to participate in the Wild's final practice on Monday before departing for the NHL Global Series game in Stockholm. Wild head coach Dean Evason said that it was “maintenance day” for Kaprizov and that the forward was “a little banged up” following Minnesota's embarrassing 8-3 home loss on Sunday at the hands of the Dallas Stars, per Michael Russo and Joe Smith of The Athletic.

One good sign for Kaprizov's chances of playing in Sweden is that he's traveling with the team. Then again, doubts are still there about whether he will be healthy enough to see action on the ice versus the Senators and the Toronto Maple Leafs, who will face the Wild on Sunday.

In case Kirill Kaprizov gets ultimately ruled out for any of their Sweden games, the Wild will be ready to insert Nic Petan into the lineup.

Something doesn't seem right with Kaprizov this season. While he already has five goals and 10 assists — good for second on the team — his plus/minus of minus-11 is the worst among all Wild skaters. Puck security has been a problem for him this season, which could suggest that there's something more that's bothering the Russian star.

Last season, Kaprizov, who will turn 27 next April, had 40 goals and 35 assists in 67 games played for Minnesota.