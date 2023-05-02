Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

It was another disappointing season for Marc-Andre Fleury and the Minnesota Wild, a team that showed flashes of elite play throughout the season but were unable to recapture that in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, bowing out in six games to the Dallas Stars.

Fleury confirmed he will return for his 20th NHL season in 2023-24 in Minnesota, but that could be the last for the three-time Stanley Cup Champion.

“I have…[thought about retiring],” Fleury said on Monday, according to NHL.com’s Jessi Pierce. “Especially the last, I had to move a few times, move to Vegas, then Chicago, here. I don’t want to keep moving the kids around and stuff right? Getting older, it’s tough. Obviously, I’ll think about it after next season, right? But that could be it.”

The 38-year-old has one season remaining on a two-year contract he signed with the team on Jul. 7, 2022; he will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of next season. Minnesota traded for Fleury when he played for the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2021-22 season.

After playing most of his career with the Pittsburgh Penguins and winning three Stanley Cups, he’s played for the Vegas Golden Knights, Blackhawks and Wild since 2018.

Fleury is third in NHL history with 544 wins, and seven behind Patrick Roy for second place.

“When I got the two-year contract, it was something I had in mind.” Fleury said about the record, per Pierce. “Obviously, I’m not there yet so I don’t want to talk too fast, but Patrick was definitely one of my idols, a guy I grew up watching and cheer on. I loved watching, tried to play like him. I don’t know, it’s very, just to be so close to him now is a little surreal. Very surreal I would say.”

He’s also 15 games shy of 1,000 in the NHL, which is fourth all-time behind Martin Brodeur, Roberto Luongo and Roy.

If Wild’s Marc-Andre Fleury hangs them up after the 2023-24 season, he will be celebrated as one of the game’s best goalies and should be a shoo-in for the Hall of Fame.