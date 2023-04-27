Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

The Dallas Stars are one win away from advancing to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday night — and they could have a crucial piece of their team back as Joe Pavelski is a game-time decision for the contest.

Pavelski hasn’t played since getting absolutely destroyed by Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba in Game 1, on a hit he controversially avoided a suspension for last week.

“Joe Pavelski will be a game-time decision for the Dallas Stars against the Minnesota Wild for Game 6 of the Western Conference First Round at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota,” wrote NHL.com’s Tracey Myers on Thursday.

Pavelski sustained a concussion on Apr. 17 after being checked by Dumba while also getting hit in the face by teammate Ryan Hartman’s stick.

The 38-year-old’s head hit the ice when he fell, and he needed to be helped off the ice by teammate Mason Marchment and a Stars’ trainer, later being placed in the NHL’s concussion protocol on Apr. 19.

The Stars did not skate on Wednesday, but head coach Pete DeBoer said Pavelski is expected to practice on Thursday.

“I haven’t seen him today but getting better every day,” DeBoer said. “Joe’s had a head injury before and so he knows, and he’s a smart guy. I mean, he’s not going to put himself in a situation where he’s going to be in jeopardy and that’s the last thing we want. So we want to make sure he’s in a good place before he comes back.”

Dallas defeated Minnesota 4-0 in Game 5 on Tuesday; Jake Oettinger shut out the Wild to put their Central Division rivals on the ropes.

The series now shifts back to Minneapolis on Friday night, and if the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vegas Golden Knights, Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes all lose before the game, they could be the first team to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Joe Pavelski had 77 points in 82 regular-season games, and will be a massive addition to a Dallas team that is one win away from the last eight.