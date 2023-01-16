The Minnesota Wild will not let Matt Boldy go somewhere else in the offseason, and they made sure of that by inking the forward to a seven-year deal worth $49 million, the team announced Monday.

The #mnwild have signed forward Matt Boldy to a seven-year, $49 million dollar contract ($7 million annual value) that runs through the 2029-30 season.

There aren’t a lot of people happier over that news than Matt Boldy himself, who expressed how thrilled he is over his decision to call the Twin Cities his professional residence for several years to come (h/t NHL.com).

“I’m super excited to be sticking around the state of hockey for seven more years,” he said in a video posted on Twitter. “Couldn’t be happier and can’t wait to get started”

With the Wild getting the Matt Boldy extension deal done, they can now focus on other pressing concerns ahead of the NHL trade deadline and offseason. Among the Wild players who are scheduled to hit the free-agent market by the end of the 2022-23 NHL season are Ryan Reaves, Frédérick Gaudreau, and Matt Dumba. According to CapFriendly, the Wild currently have a cap hit of $78.056 million and a cap space amounting to $7.889 million.

Matt Boldy is playing in just his second year in the pros but has already become one of the Wild’s top performers. So far this season, the 21-year-old Boldy is fourth on the team with 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists). He is only going to get better as he continues to age in the NHL, with his prime very much in front of him.

Boldy was selected by the Wild in the firs t round (12th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft.