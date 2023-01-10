By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Minnesota Wild are in New York on Tuesday night, meaning enforcer Ryan Reaves will be back at his old stomping grounds following his early-season trade. Ahead of his return to Madison Square Garden, Reaves was asked if he expected any of his former teammates to challenge him to a fight. In response, Reaves’ savagely suggested that if they, do they better make it a 2v1 scrap, via Arthur Staple of The Athletic.

Via Staple on Twitter:

“I’d be happy to go 2 on 1, to be honest. That’s what it’s gonna take,” Reaves said when asked about potentially throwing down the gloves on Tuesday night.

At the very least, you can expect Reaves to be looking to lay out some devastating hits on some Rangers players when he gets onto the ice. Reaves doesn’t get a ton of minutes in Minnesota, but when he’s on the ice, big hits tend to follow, and fairly frequently the gloves come off for a little throw-down.

Whether that goes down on Tuesday remains to be seen, but Reaves is clearly entertaining the idea of sticking it to one of his former comrades. Reaves isn’t one to back down, so if any Rangers players are brave enough to have a go at one of the league’s most renowned enforcers, he’ll be ready and waiting.

Ryan Reaves was traded to the Minnesota Wild from the New York Rangers in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round draft pick. He had been a healthy scratch for the Rangers in a handful of games prior to the deal, but has featured in 20 games for the Wild since arriving in Minnesota.