It's mostly been nothing but good times for the Minnesota Wild in 2024-25, but Thursday night against the Edmonton Oilers will be an immediately forgettable day.

The Wild were crushed 7-1 by the Oilers on home ice, and they lost key defenseman Jake Middleton long-term in the process. The 28-year-old left the game just 37 seconds in after blocking an Evan Bouchard shot, and was placed on long-term injured reserve on Friday with an upper-body ailment, NHL.com's Jessi Pierce confirmed.

“I would say (he's) week to week,” Wild head coach Hynes said, per Pierce. “He's played great for us. He brings a lot to the table. Anytime you get injuries, you're going to lose what that player brings.”

Hynes wasn't able to confirm or deny whether Middleton will need surgery. It's a brutal blow considering the former seventh-round draft selection was in the midst of a strong season in Saint Paul. The Wainwright, Alberta native has chipped in five goals and 13 points in 29 games from the back end.

With that, the injuries are piling up — Mats Zuccarello, Joel Eriksson Ek and Jonas Brodin are also out of action for Minnesota.

Injuries plaguing Wild despite excellent start to season

The Wild have been one of the National Hockey League's best teams in 2024-25, with a sparkling 19-6-4 record through 29 games. That's good enough for third place in the President's Trophy race, and just one point back of the first-place Winnipeg Jets.

But Thursday night was a disaster; the Wild were scored on early and often, en route to their worst loss of the campaign.

“I think we've had a lot of good things that have gone on for us this year,” Hynes said, per Pierce. “Tonight was an uncharacteristic night for us. I'm not going to overthink it. Tonight is what it is. We have to get ready for Saturday.”

Minnesota will be right back in action against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, who have won two consecutive games. The Wild will be without Middleton for that tilt, but Zuccarello and Brodin are at least getting closer.

“They're skating again today, so it's close,” Hynes said on Friday. “Is it tomorrow? I'm not sure. Is it Sunday? Is it Wednesday? I think it'll be a realistic discussion between the players with the athletic trainer.”

Zuccarello has missed the last 13 games after sustaining a lower-body injury blocking a shot on November 14. Eriksson Ek sustained his injury in a 3-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on December 3; he's missed four contests. Brodin has missed eight with an upper-body ailment of his own.

The injuries continue to pile up, but the Wild are managing to stay near the top of league standings despite them. Thursday night was probably an outlier, and Minnesota will look to get back on track on Saturday afternoon at home.

Puck is scheduled to drop between the Wild and Flyers from Xcel Energy Center just past 2:00 p.m. ET.