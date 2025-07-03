Some may remember the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, making a cameo on the legendary sitcom The Office, which was made possible by one of the series' stars Brian Baumgartner.

Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, Baumgartner recalled how he got Rodgers on the show. Initially, the role was meant to go to an unnamed actor. Baumgartner suggested that Rodgers fill that role.

“I got him on the show,” Baumgartner revealed. “They had another athlete scripted [for the role], and I went to Greg Daniels and I said, ‘Is this name here, this other athlete, is this just a name, or would you be open to Aaron coming [and playing the part]?'”

Daniels' response was that if he “would do it,” he would put him in the show. This made Baumgartner the “casting director,” so to speak.

Additionally, Rodgers allegedly never cashed the check he got from NBC for the cameo, opting to frame it. At the time, Rodgers was in his prime with the Green Bay Packers, so he was doing just fine without cashing it.

Who did Aaron Rodgers play on The Office?

Rodgers appeared in one of the last episodes of The Office. He appeared as himself, who was judging American's Next A Capella Sensation, which Ed Helms' Andy auditions for.

Unfortunately, Andy does make the show. However, he does go viral for his response to being criticized by the judges, including Rodgers.

Given that Rodgers was a fan of the show, this must have been a big deal to him. It was not a big role, but it was likely an unforgettable memory for the four-time NFL MVP.

Rodgers is currently gearing up for his 21st season in the NFL. It will be his first with the Pittsburgh Steelers, with whom he signed during the 2025 offseason.

He had spent the last two years with the New York Jets after leaving the Green Bay Packers. His first season with the Jets was disastrous. He was injured a few plays into the season, tearing his Achilles.

Then, despite playing a full season, Rodgers and the Jets went 5-12 in 2024. He is hoping for one final run to the playoffs with the Steelers heading into 2025.