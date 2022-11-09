By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022



Minnesota Wild star Kirill Kaprizov was ejected from Tuesday night’s game after officials deemed he struck Drew Doughty in the head with his stick with malicious intent. On Wednesday, the league announced that after a review from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety, Kaprizov would be slapped with a $5,000 fine but will not be suspended, via Michael Russo. The $5,000 fine is the maximum allowed under the current NHL CBA.

After Doughty and Kaprizov were going back and forth behind the goal, Kaprizov temporarily lost his cool and retaliated with a stick straight to Doughty’s face. The Wild superstar was issued a match penalty and a five-minute major, getting ejected from the match.

Kirill Kaprizov has received a match penalty for this play on Drew Doughty. pic.twitter.com/Ry9dkcn8sj — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 9, 2022

The Wild were hoping for a quick decision regarding a potential suspension for Kaprizov, and they got just that ahead of their Wednesday night matchup vs. the Anaheim Ducks in what is the second leg of a back-to-back.

Doughty, a seasoned veteran, was successful in baiting the Wild’s best player into losing his cool, and the result was an early trip to the showers for Kaprizov. It was all part of the plan for Doughty, who flashed a gummy smile and waved goodbye to Kaprizov as he made his leave.

Fortunately for the Wild, Kaprizov will not be forced to miss any action through a suspension, so he’ll be back out there on Wednesday night alongside his teammates. Yesterday’s incident with Doughty was the first ejection of Kaprizov’s career. His lack of a track record will certainly have played a key role in avoiding a suspension.

This season, the Wild are off to a slow 5-6-1 start. They’ll hope to turn things around against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday, who are one of the worst defensive teams in the NHL. On the year, Kaprizov has recorded 13 points across the Wild’s first 12 games, including a team-high eight goals.