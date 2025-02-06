The National Hockey League Department of Player Safety suspended Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman for 10 games following his actions against Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stutzle during their recent matchup on Saturday night.

Despite this being the fifth suspension of Hartman's NHL career, he's got some high-profile backers in his corner now. On Wednesday evening, it was announced that the NHL Players Association is filing an appeal on Hartman's behalf in the wake of the lengthy ban from play.

Saturday night's incident between Hartman and Stutzle occured at the end of the second period. After the puck was dropped for a last-second faceoff before time expired in the period, Hartman drove the head of Senators forward Tim Stutzle into the ice, which resulted in Stutzle suffering a cut above his eyebrow. Hartman was given a match penalty and ejected from the game.

While fans await the results of the appeal, the Wild host the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

The NHL Department of Player Safety rejected Ryan Hartman's explanation

In their video explanation of the decision to suspend Hartman for 10 games, the DPS said that they didn't accept Hartman's explanation that he was simply trying to use Stutzle's head to balance himself back up onto his skates, via TSN.

“Hartman contends that he is attempting to use his hand to regain his balance, using Stutzle for support and that their fall to the ice is accidental. We disagree,” Player Safety said in a video announcing the suspension. “With Stutzle bent low and focused on winning the draw, Hartman chooses to take advantage of a vulnerable player in an unacceptable fashion. Hartman intentionally uses his forearm and body weight to drive Stutzle’s head directly into the ice from a height, which makes this play inherently dangerous and unacceptable.”

Hartman has already been suspended four times in his NHL career, and fined a handful of times as well.