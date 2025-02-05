ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Carolina Hurricanes continue their road trip as they face the Minnesota Wild. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Hurricanes-Wild prediction and pick.

The Hurricanes come into the game at 32-18-4 on the year, placing them in second place in the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes have already acquired Mikko Rantanen and Taylor Hall to help bolster their line-up to make a run into the playoffs. In their last game, the Hurricanes faced the Winnipeg Jets. The Jets struck with just 52 seconds left in the first period on the power play to take the 1-0 lead. Neal Pionk would add a power-play goal in the second period, and the Jets would add another goal in the third. Meanwhile, Eric Comrie stopped all 29 shots he faced in a 3-0 Jets victory.

The Wild come into the game at 31-19-4 on the year, which is good for third in the Central Division. This has the Wild looking at options to bolster their roster at the trade deadline. In their last game, the Wild faced the Boston Bruins. After a scoreless first period, Charlie McAvoy scored to give the Bruins the 1-0 lead. Trent Fredric would also score in the second period to make it 2-0. The Bruins would add an empty net goal in the third period, as Jeremy Swayman stopped all 36 shots he faced in a 3-0 victory for the Bruins.

Here are the Hurricanes-Wild NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Hurricanes-Wild Odds

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline: -156

Minnesota Wild: +1.5 (-200)

Moneyline: +130

Over: 5.5 (-110)

Under: 5.5 (-110)

How To Watch Hurricanes vs Wild

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+/Hulu/Disney+

Why the Hurricanes Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Carolina Hurricanes are led by Sebastian Aho. He comes into the game with 17 goals and 34 assists, giving him 51 points, second this year to the recently departed Martin Necas. He is joined on the top line by newcomer Mikko Rantanen. Rantanen has one goal and one assist in his five games in Carolina but has 26 goals and 40 assists on the season, good for 66 total points.

Meanwhile, the second line is led by the combination of Seth Jarvis and Andrei Svechnikov. Jarvis is third on the team in points, coming in with 20 goals and 20 assists on the year. Meanwhile, Svechnikov is fourth on the team in points, having 17 goals and 20 assists. Further, the Hurricanes get solid production from the blue line. Shayne Gostisbehere comes in with six goals and 23 assists this year.

It is expected to be Frederik Andersen in goal for the Hurricanes in this one. He is 6-2-0 on the year with a 2.12 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. Since returning from injury, he is 3-1-0, with a shutout victory in the four games.

Why the Wild Could Cover the Spread/Win

With Kirill Kaprizov still out of the lineup, Matt Boldy, Mats Zuccarello, and Joel Erikson Ek will lead the top line for the Wild. Boldy is third on the team in points coming in with 18 goals and 27 assists. He also has six goals and seven assists on the power play. Zuccarello is fourth on the team in points with 12 goals and 24 assists, while Eriksson Ek is sixth on the team in points with nine goals and 14 assists.

Meanwhile, Marco Rossi is second on the team in points this year, just behind the injured Kaprizov. He comes into the game with 18 goals and 28 assists this year, good for 46 points. He is joined on the second line by Marcus Foligno. Foligno comes into the game with nine goals and 11 assists on the year. Further, Frederick Gaudreau is fifth on the team in points, playing from the third line. He has ten goals and 13 assists this year.

Filip Gustavsson is expected to be in goal for the Wild in this one. He is 20-11-3 on the year with a 2.66 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. He is sixth in the NHL in wins and ninth in save percentage this year. Gustavsson did struggle last time out, giving up six goals on 52 shots, but had won the previous two, giving up just three goals combined in those two games.

Final Hurricanes-Wild Prediction & Pick

The Hurricanes come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. They are scoring 3.26 goals per game, while the defense is eighth in the NHL in goals against per game and first on the penalty kill. Meanwhile, the Wild are scoring just 2.83 goals per game this year, while sitting 24th in the NHL on the power play. Further, they have been shutout in each of their last two games. With a strong Carolina defense, expect the Wild to struggle again to score in this one, giving the Hurricanes the win.

Final Hurricanes-Wild Prediction & Pick: Hurricanes ML (-156)