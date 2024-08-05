It's been tough sledding for the Minnesota Wild over the last couple of seasons, which is to be expected as the club has continued to be hindered by the massive buyouts of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter. Mercifully, this is the last year that the two veterans will cost a fortune, with the franchise set to pay each just over $7.3 million in 2024-25. For the following three campaigns, the pair will be owed just $1.6 million combined.

Still, it's made it difficult for Bill Guerin and the front office to spend any money in free agency, which is one of the reasons why the Wild missed the playoffs for the first time since 2019 last year. With a significant handicap in making the team better externally, it's even more important that the internal development continues to keep this club competitive.

Minnesota still boasts top talent both offensively and defensively, with Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek, Matt Boldy and reigning Calder Trophy runner-up Brock Faber set to be part of the equation long into the future. The hope in the State of Hockey is that a few of the younger guys can help create a roster capable of returning to the Stanley Cup Playoffs next April.

Here are three potential breakout candidates to watch in Saint Paul in 2024-25.

Marco Rossi should improve on solid rookie campaign

After being selected No. 9 overall by the Wild in the 2020 NHL Draft, Marco Rossi broke onto the scene with the American Hockey League's Iowa Wild in 2022-23. He was nearly a point-per-game player at age-20, recording 16 goals and 51 points in 53 games.

He continued that success into his rookie season in Minnesota last year, playing a full 82-game slate and recording an impressive 21 goals and 40 points in the process. Although the Wild lack top-end center talent besides Eriksson Ek — Boldy, Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello are all wingers — the young Austrian is poised to fill that gap.

The 22-year-old was solid in his first year in the league, scoring at nearly a 0.5 PPG pace. But Wild fans know this player can be even better, and that's especially true if he begins the new campaign alongside Kaprizov, Zuccarello, or both. Although the big problem for Rossi is earning a spot on the powerplay — it's tough to see him leapfrogging any of Kaprizov, Zuccarello, Eriksson Ek or Boldy — he would be the first player to fill in in the case of an injury.

Rossi is going to be a staple in the top-six in the State of Hockey, and with the proper utilization, he could be good for upwards of 25 goals and 60 points next season.

Marat Khusnutdinov is an exciting young Russian, like Kaprizov once was

There was once a time when the Wild boasted one of the more gifted Russian prospects outside of the NHL. That prospect is now a bonafide superstar and one of the best left wingers — if not the best — in the show. And while Marat Khusnutdinov is no Kirill Kaprizov, the former first-rounder is poised to excel in his first full season in the league.

Khusnutdinov was drafted early in the second-round back in 2020, and he was phenomenal with SKA Saint Petersburg in the KHL in 2022-23. He amassed 41 points in 63 games, a terrific clip for a teenager in Russia's highest league. Although those point totals dipped to 20 points in 49 games with HC Sochi last year, the left shot centerman is speedy and crafty, and his game should fit well in Minnesota's system.

The 22-year-old got into 16 games with the Wild, playing a limited role but chipping in four points. If given the proper opportunities, he should be able to far exceed his .25 point-per-game pace. Although he's projected to start the season at 3C along with Ryan Hartman and Marcus Foligno, there could be a world where he shifts to the wing and plays alongside Eriksson Ek and Boldy on line two. That would greatly enhance his breakout potential, but regardless, this is a player to keep a close eye on in 2024-25.

Declan Chisholm can contribute offensively if given right role

Like Khusnutdinov, Declan Chisholm has only had a cup of coffee in the NHL, playing 29 games last year and recording three goals and eight points. That's not bad at all for a rookie defenseman, and there's potential for the 24-year-old to be much better in his first full season in the show.

Chisholm is offensively gifted from the back end, as evidenced by his 69 points in 59 games in junior in 2019-20. He was also fantastic with the AHL's Manitoba Moose in 2022-23, scoring 43 points in 59 games. He was claimed off waivers by the Wild earlier in 2024, and figures to begin the season on the third pairing along with Zach Bogosian.

But depending on captain Jared Spurgeon's availability, Chisholm could slide into the second pairing, and even get a look with the second powerplay group in 2024-25. That would greatly enhance his breakout potential, although it's no sure thing that either of those things will happen. Still, the front office was wise to give this player a chance, and the former fifth-rounder could turn out to be a wise investment in Saint Paul over the next two years.