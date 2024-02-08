Brock Faber is enjoying an electric rookie campaign.

Although Wednesday night's clash between the Minnesota Wild and Chicago Blackhawks in the Windy City was the definition of low-event hockey, Brock Faber continued his electric rookie campaign in style.

The 21-year-old picked up an assist on Marcus Foligno's game-winning goal with 10 minutes remaining in the third period. The Wild would end up winning 2-1, and Faber — with his 26th assist and 30th point in just 50 games — tied franchise history.

“Brock Faber had an assist and has 30 points (four goals, 26 assists) in 50 games this season, tying Filip Kuba (2000-01) for the most by a rookie defenseman in Wild history,” wrote NHL.com's Bruce Miles on Thursday. “Faber’s 26 assists are also tied for the most in a season by any rookie in Wild history.”

It's been a phenomenal campaign for the youngster, who is looking like the legitimate No. 2 to win the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie. Although Chicago Blackhawks superstar rookie Connor Bedard hasn't played a game in over a month, he remains the favorite with 15 goals and 33 points over his first 39 games.

Still, what Faber is doing in 2023-24 is seriously impressive, especially considering the absence of captain Jared Spurgeon on the blue line for the rest of the year.

Wild win not pretty, but necessary

After losing their final two games before the All-Star break, the Wild badly needed a victory against the lowly Blackhawks. And they were able to get the job done, although the game was a lot closer than the squad would have liked.