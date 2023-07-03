Andy Murray hasn't gone beyond the third round in his last two Wimbledon appearances — but former British No. 1 John Lloyd thinks that can change in a big way.

Murray enters Wimbledon this year high on confidence with two grass titles in challenger events — his first on the surface since 2016 — and an overall positive mindset despite just about missing being seeded at SW19.

That said, he doesn't have the worst projected draw.

Other than a potentially tricky second-round meeting with Stefanos Tsitsipas, there is optimism from tennis fans that Murray could make the second week of Wimbledon.

That's certainly the case for Lloyd who not only believes the three-time Grand Slam champion can make the second week, but go as far as making the semifinals.

“I’ve got a very good feeling about Andy Murray this year, there are glimpses of the old Andy,” Lloyd wrote in his Daily Mail column. “If he gets to the quarter-finals it would be a good effort but I have a feeling he could make the semis. His preparation couldn’t have gone much better. He won those two Challenger tournaments and then losing in the first round at Queen’s wasn’t a bad thing as it meant he could rest.

“Apparently he’s already looking ahead to next year and the Olympics and everything else, he’s still gung ho. I’m so full of admiration for him. Murray is in a good section of the draw, along with Cam Norrie. Over five sets Norrie is a warrior so we could have a Norrie v Murray quarter-final, which would be amazing.”

It's a big ask, but certainly not impossible for Murray.

For now, Murray has to get past his fellow Englishman in Ryan Peniston. Their first-round matchup takes place Tuesday.