Anett Kontaveit has had a wonderful career so far. Injuries were the only reason she could not carry her momentum. She was even the last person to ever duke it out with Serena Willams. However, she had a shocking announcement ahead of Wimbledon.

The Estonian tennis player has been plagued with multiple back injuries throughout her career. Earlier in the year, she disclosed issues on her spine and left thigh. She had to endure all of these during the French Open. Anett Kontaveit finally addressed her situation entering SW19.

View this post on Instagram

“Hi friends, today I am announcing that I am ending my career as a competitive athlete. After several doctor’s visits and consultations with my medical team, I have been advised that I have lumbar disc degeneration in my back,” she said.

Anett Kontaveit is only 27 years old and she will make her last dance at Wimbledon this year.

“Tennis has given and taught me a lot, and I am very grateful for that. It has been important for me to bring the Estonian flag to the tennis courts and to be able to play in front of my supporters and fans all over the world. I am ready for new challenges after my last effort as a professional tennis player – to enjoy the game and compete as hard as I can at Wimbledon. Thank you, everyone, for your continuous support,” Anett Kontaveit said with much optimism about her final games at Wimbledon.

Anett Kontaveit reached number two in the world last year and was headed for a great career. It is jarring to see such good players go.