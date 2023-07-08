World No. 2 and possibly the greatest ever Novak Djokovic is looking to win his third straight Wimbledon this month and in the process, capture his 24th Grand Slam title, moving further away from Rafael Nadal, who looks to be on his way to retirement. And with Nole's straight sets victory over Swiss Stan Wawrinka on Friday at the All-England Club, he joined elite Wimbledon company.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

Novak Djokovic now has 31 consecutive wins at Wimbledon and ties with Pete Sampras for the 3rd-longest streak among men in the Open Era 🔥 The other 2 players:

—Bjorn Borg (41)

—Roger Federer (40) (via @ESPNStatsInfo) pic.twitter.com/0t8YgsbLQw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 7, 2023

31 consecutive victories at the event. You could call him the king of Wimbledon, but that would raise the eyebrows of Roger Federer, who won eight times at the prestigious tournament. Bjorn Borg meanwhile, is a five-time Wimbledon champ, taking home the honors every year from 1976 to 1980.

Djokovic made quick work of Wawrinka in the third round, winning 6-3, 6-1, and 7-6 (7-5). That's the 21st time he's beaten Wawrinka in 27 tries, too. He's now set to face Hubert Hurkacz, the No. 17 ranked 26-year-old from Poland.

Despite missing numerous events over the last few years due to his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine, it appears Novak Djokovic hasn't missed a beat. He's already won both the Aussie Open and the French Open, the first two Majors of the year. Considering his current form, it wouldn't be to least bit surprising to see the Serb make it 3 out of 3.

We're truly witnessing greatness every time Nole steps on the court and although the current core of up-and-comers on the ATP Tour are promising, there will never be another like Djokovic. That's something anyone can say with the utmost confidence.