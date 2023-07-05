Seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic extended his winning streak at the All-English Club to 30 matches after his straight-sets second-round win over Jordan Thompson on Wednesday. Thompson pushed Djokovic to a tiebreaker in the second set and forced him to win a seventh game in the third set but the 23-time Grand Slam champion prevailed.

Djokovic won four straight Wimbledon Championships dating back to the 2018 tournament (there was no tournament held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic). He has not lost a match at Wimbledon since the quarterfinals in 2017 when he retired due to an elbow injury in the second set against Tomas Berdych.

Djokovic is now five wins away from tying Margeret Court for the most Grand Slam singles titles by any player, man or woman, in tennis history. A win in the third round would match Pete Sampras for the third-longest Wimbledon winning streak. The record is 41, held by Bjorn Borg.

Most tennis fans are not only hoping to see Djokovic in the Wimbledon final but hope it is against the 20-year-old phenom and the only man above Djokovic in the ATP rankings, Carlos Alcaraz. The pair have played each other twice so far, most recently in the semifinals at the French Open with Djokovic coming out the victor in four sets.

Despite being 36 years old, Novak Djokovic continues to dominate the tennis circuit and could well be on his way to making more history. He's not yet halfway there, but he is certainly looking like a man who is capable of winning a fifth-consecutive Wimbledon title.