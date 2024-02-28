With just over 10 minutes remaining in a tied Big Ten basketball game between Wisconsin and Indiana, a fire alarm forced fans to evacuate Assembly Hall. Everyone was allowed to return once the evacuation was called off, and after a delay exceeding 15 minutes, Indiana prevailed at home to win 74-70.
After the game, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard commented on the unique situation.
“I thought it was a great timeout for whoever from Indiana pulled the fire alarm for them 'cause [we were] making a run,” Gard said. “We had a little time in the locker room — not as much as they originally told us — and then you get five minutes to warm back and go play. It was kind of like having two halftimes.”
Greg Gard asked about the fire alarm situation, said he's never had a situation like that happen.
At the time of the evacuation, the teams were tied at 54 apiece, with Wisconsin having chased down the Hoosiers after falling behind by as many as 15 points in the first half. Indiana managed to take advantage of the post-delay minutes, edging out Wisconsin 20-16 in the final 10 minutes of the game.
Indiana head coach Mike Woodson thanked the Hoosier fans for coming back into the arena and cheering on the team despite the delay.
The loss drops the Badgers to 18-10 overall and 10-7 in Big Ten play. Wisconsin has now lost six of its last eight games, with five of those losses coming on the road. The team has proved to be an excellent team at home this season, but on the road, the Badgers are just 3-8.
Indiana improves to 15-13 overall and 7-10 in the Big Ten. The victory Tuesday snapped a four-game losing streak for the Hoosiers, who had lost eight of their last 10 entering the Wisconsin game.