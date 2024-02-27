The Indiana Hoosiers are on a free fall. They are on a four-game losing streak and patience among Indiana basketball fans is rapidly thinning out — if it hasn't already. Blame is easy to pin on anyone, and one of the biggest targets is no other than head coach Mike Woodson, who agrees that he has a part in the team's struggles — but only to some degree.
On Monday, and following the 83-74 Indiana basketball loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions on the road last Saturday, Woodson said that he always takes the blame whenever his team fails, but also stated that he also doesn't shy away from pointing his fingers at his players (h/t Matthew Glenesk of Indianapolis Star).
“That's just kind of been my nature of how I've coached over the years… You know, sometimes coaches don't want to take the blame and want to put all on the players. I'm not that type of coach…”
Woodson also brought up his issue with the team's shooting woes, implying that at the end of the day, he's only calling the shots — not the one who takes them.
“Even though I don't miss jump shots, wide open shots, and don't miss free throws…”
So far in the 2023-24 season, Indiana basketball is just 127th in the nation with a 51.9 effective field goal percentage and 291st with a 31.5 percent shooting from behind the arc. The Hoosiers are also shooting only 39 percent on their 2-point jumpers, 152nd in Division 1 overall.
With how things are going in Bloomington, the Hoosiers will likely need not just to shoot better but also to win the Big Ten tournament in order to make it to March Madness.