The Washington Wizards announced their Summer League roster on Tuesday.

Along with a few returning players from last year's Wizards team, Washington's roster will feature plenty of G League and international talent to call upon as it works through its Summer League schedule. The Wizards will face the Indiana Pacers at 8 p.m. EDT on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV.

Forward Isaiah Todd, center Vernon Carey Jr. and guard Devon Dotson were among the players who made up last year's roster. Washington finished last year's run with a record of 3-2, putting them on par with the New York Knicks, New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns. The Portland Trail Blazers, Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls all led the Summer League standings with records of 4-1.

Who will have the most to prove during this year's Summer League run?

Bilal Coulibaly

Metropolitans 92 forward Bilal Coulibaly, who was taken with the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, may have much to prove heading into this year's league play.

Even with a few players who already have one year of experience under their belt, the 18-year-old forward may have to play a more prominent role for a Summer League roster that features a multitude of young talent to work with. He already has experience playing with now-San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama in the LNB Pro A, one of France's top professional leagues. He positively impacted his teams through his defense, a point he highlighted in an April interview with ESPN NBA Draft Analyst Jonathan Givony.

“My defensive abilities allowed me to get on the court and impact the team in a positive way,” Coulibaly said, via Givony. “I credit being part of the professional group early on, being integrated quickly into the group and having a coach as great as Vincent Collet guide me. My confidence grew as opportunities came.”

Now, against a Pacers Summer League squad that features the No. 8 pick in this year's draft in Houston forward Jarace Walker, Coulibaly will have to flash the potential he showed as he played alongside Wembanyama last season.

Coulibaly set high expectations for himself in a June interview with The Athletic Wizards Senior Writer Josh Robbins.

“I want to be a good two-way player,” he said, via The Athletic. “But, yeah, I want to be a franchise player by the next four years. I want to stay in D.C., give it all for the fans, for the city.”

Johnny Davis

How will Davis fare before his second season in the NBA?

Davis was selected with the 10th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and played in 28 games last season for Washington. He earned starting roles in five of them. The former Wisconsin standout averaged 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and one assist in 15.1 minutes played per game. The 6-foot-5 guard scored 20 points on two occasions last season, including a game against the Milwaukee Bucks in early April.

Playing in the Summer League could help Davis get a few extra reps with Coulibaly and forward Tristan Vukcevic, who was selected with the 42nd pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

He could also spend some extra time refining his craft with head coach Landon Tatum, who spent the last season as the head coach of the Capital City Go-Go and has been a member of the Wizards' player development team and coaching staff as an assistant for six years, according to the Wizards' Summer League release.